Half of UK adults get one dose of COVID-19 vaccine





Made by Danica Kirka

London (AP) UK says half of adults have been vaccinated against COVID-19 at least once. This is a milestone for the government to reach everyone over 18 by the end of July.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said more people got shots on Friday than any other day since the country’s vaccination program began in early December.

Hancock said he had a huge success in a video posted on Twitter. And thanks to everyone involved, including half of all adults who have come forward. This vaccine is very important because it is a way out of this epidemic.

However, the celebration takes place amid growing concerns about the inability of rich countries to share scarce vaccine supplies with developing countries.

The UK should be proud of the success of vaccination, but now is the time to start thinking about the rest of the world, said Dr Jeremy Farrar, director of Wellcome, a London-based health policy think tank.

The UK has enough doses to immunize the entire population twice, and it’s time to start sharing that surplus with countries in need, Farrar said in a statement released after Hancocks’ announcement. Vaccination around the world is scientifically and economically essential, he said.

If it spreads unidentified in many parts of the world, the virus risk mutated to the point where our vaccines and treatments no longer work, leaving us all exposed, Farrar said. Science has given us an exit strategy, but it will only work if its benefits can reach the largest people around the world.

Wellcome is the co-founder of the Pandemic Preparedness Innovation Alliance, part of an effort to ensure equitable access to coronavirus vaccines around the world.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos