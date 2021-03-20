With a surplus looming, how should the United States use the excess vaccines? | News on the coronavirus pandemic





As the United States rushes toward its goal of having enough coronavirus vaccines available to all adults nationwide by May 1, the debate over what to do with excess supplies intensifies .

The United States is expected to have a significant surplus of coronavirus vaccines in the second half of 2021, estimated at around 600 million excess doses, but President Joe Biden’s administration has given little information on how these vaccines will be allocated .

Global health advocates have said vaccines could be used to help alleviate a global supply shortage, which is in part the result of production problems, but also caused by some wealthy countries purchasing large amounts of vaccines. from pharmaceutical companies.

The United States, along with countries like the United Kingdom and Canada, have ordered enough doses to immunize their populations more than once, while several countries have struggled to gain access to doses, which that some critics have called vaccine apartheid.

Biden said last week: If we have a surplus, we’ll share it with the rest of the world. But so far, the administration has not given details on what form that split will take, how many doses it will be willing to part with, or whether it will donate or sell its excess doses.

The United States is reaching a political and psychological threshold that allows the administration and the public to start thinking globally after months of focusing on national crises, said J Stephen Morrison, director of the Center for Global Health Policy Center. Strategic and international studies.

It was seen as a hypersensitive matter to start allocating vaccine surpluses prematurely and politically unsafe to start allocating future surpluses, he said. I think that is changing. But that hasn’t changed 180 degrees.

Andrea Taylor, senior researcher on a Duke University project that tracks the global supply of COVID-19 vaccines, said it is not clear how the United States can most effectively deploy its projected surplus.

Currently working on scenario planning to answer this exact question: Once the United States is ready to start giving doses, what are the options? And what are the advantages and disadvantages of the different approaches? Taylor told Al Jazeera.

According to current data from Dukes, the total number of confirmed vaccine orders in the United States, which include inoculants still in development, stands at 1.2 billion, far exceeding the population of around 328 million. .

The benefit of donating under the World Health Organization’s COVAX initiative to which the United States has already pledged $ 4 billion is to ensure a fair allocation based on coverage of the They make sure all countries get enough to cover the 3% 5% 10% up to 20% of their population, Taylor said.

Workers unload boxes of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine as country receives first batch of coronavirus vaccine from COVAX program in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire [File: Luc Gnago/Reuters]The United States, and other wealthy countries that are expected to have a surplus, may also consider rolling out vaccines to areas hardest hit in terms of COVID burden, countries where health systems are on the verge of collapse. collapse, or really have a high death rate, she said.

Then, Taylor added, there is this kind of soft diplomacy approach U.S. policymakers may want to think about certain countries where they have particular trade relationships or where the [the US] wants to protect for our own global supply chains or for personal reasons.

She noted that the US approach would likely be a mix of all three.

Unrelated but overlapping

For the moment, the surplus of American vaccines exists mainly on paper.

However, the United States has seven million releasable doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, which the company is making domestically as part of a 300 million-dose order from Washington, the White House said Thursday.

The company is expected to seek emergency approval for its U.S. firing in the coming weeks. In the meantime, governments that are already using the vaccine in their vaccine deployments are struggling to get enough doses to meet demand, due to what the company has described as production delays at its factories around the world. ‘European Union. EU officials have reportedly pressured the Biden administration to share doses it cannot yet use, to no avail.

Instead, on Thursday, the Biden administration announced it would loan 2.5 million doses to Mexico and 1.5 million to Canada.

At a press conference, White House press secretary Jen Psaki denied that the arrangement was a quid pro quo involving the Washingtons’ demand that Mexico, reeling from a slow rollout of the vaccine, do more to help stem a wave of migrants and asylum seekers crossing the southern border.

Psaki called the two issues unrelated, but said they exist in parallel.

A form of geopolitics

The United States’ foray into vaccine diplomacy comes as some observers have expressed concern over the growing influence of Russia and China, both donating vaccines to countries in Latin America and the United States. Sub-Saharan Africa before having vaccinated their own national populations. Moscow, in particular, has also said it is looking to offer cheaper vaccine contracts to countries whose prices are paid by Western producers.

Beijing donated vaccines across Southeast Asia, where the United States and its regional allies sought to counter China’s influence by financially increasing manufacturing capacity in India, which also donated of doses abroad before inoculating its population.

We have to recognize that this is becoming a form of geopolitics, Dr Rebecca Weintraub, director of the Harvard University Global Health Delivery Project, told Al Jazeera. As [the US] delays, it allows some countries to have more influence as so many people seek supply.

But you also have to remember that this is not an evidence-based vaccine delivery, she told Al Jazeera. The politicization of the vaccine is to the detriment of everyone.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also criticized the rollout of the vaccines in Beijing, saying in Tokyo on Wednesday that there were some demands being made and perhaps stronger demands being made on countries to receive the vaccines.

Still, Dr Michael Jennings, a professor in the Department of Environmental Studies at SOAS University in London, said well-supplied countries would calculate the extent to which they wish to put their own national footprint on vaccine deliveries, which is becoming more and more difficult when distributing through initiatives. like COVAX.

While host countries will be cynical of Moscow and Beijing’s attention, they will also notice the absence of rich Western countries, he said.

I think that’s actually what could lead to long-term realignments of power, he told Al Jazeera, not just the positive action by China and Russia and others to give vaccines, but the inaction of traditional donors who have a nice line in the rhetoric, but the reality is quite different from what they say.

Very, very soon

Advocates have long called on wealthy countries to take a comprehensive approach to immunization, saying that a national strategy first threatened to prolong the pandemic, leaving more time for variants of the virus to develop in populations without. protected that could undermine the progress of immunization campaigns.

Although the Biden administration has made it clear that it has no plans to begin large-scale distribution until the United States offers injections to its national population, Tom Hart, North American executive director of the organization ONE, said the administration should work now to pinpoint the problem. logistics for the delivery of surplus vaccines.

This is especially true as the United States is on the verge of having a mixed bag of additional inoculants, including the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which require ultra-cold storage and careful transportation, as well. than the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines, which are easier to transport and store.

Shipment of nearly four million coronavirus bites arrives in Nigeria on COVAX [File: Kola Sulaimon/AFP]It appears that by May, June, there will be enough doses to cover and meet domestic demand in the United States, Hart told Al Jazeera. So what we don’t want to do is June 30th, let’s say okay, now what do we do with our excess doses? Because that would delay relabelling, re-shipping how to get those excess doses to places that need them for several months.

These months are lost lives and livelihoods, and it also risks causing further variations, which is a real concern, he said. So these plans need to be put in place very, very soon.

ONE advocates for excess doses to be distributed through the global health organization COVAX, which Hart has called the most equitable delivery mechanism.

