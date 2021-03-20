UK mobile commerce reaches 2.3 trillion by the end of 2021





11% of all online shoppers around the world currently use their mobile wallets every week. Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

By the end of this year, mobile commerce in the UK will reach 2.27 trillion ($3.16 trillion) and increase to 2.73 trillion in 2022, as businesses and consumers switch payment methods due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a new report by Kaleido Intelligence for Payvision, 11% of all online shoppers around the world are currently using their mobile wallets every week.

According to the data, Apple (AAPL) Pay, Samsung (005930.KS) Pay, and Google (GOOG) Pay total in-store wallet payment transaction value is expected to reach 27% in 2022 from 16% in 2020.

It says that by 2022, about 2.7 billion people will use mobile wallet apps.

This is because central banks and regulators are increasing the contactless limit to reduce the need for point-of-sale (POS) keypads to prevent the spread of the virus.

In major markets, there was an increase between 50% and 200% in the UK to 100%.

In April 2020, Visa (V) revealed that cardholders touched the payment terminal 50% less than usual.

Says Ellerd Liem, Payvision’s Director of POS: Contactless payments are paramount in a world where strict health regulations require people to avoid physical interaction.

Those who have found the benefits of convenient contactless online shopping will want to continue to enjoy it. More, if not all, businesses need to accept online payments to meet this demand.

He added: Now that people know the benefits and convenience of online shopping, they will continue to rely on this method. To win the competition and keep up with innovation, businesses must prioritize an omni-channel strategy that provides faster processes, personalized services, and 24/7 support.

Being able to use ATMs for free in the UK’s busy streets is monetarily more lucrative and is disappearing at an alarming rate compared to charging customers to withdraw money.

According to a study by UK merchant payment provider Dojo, from January 2019 to September 2020, the number of ATMs in the UK decreased by 7,293 from 62,967 to 55,674.

This means, on average, more than 340 machines have disappeared in the UK’s central streets in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, the number of ATMs in York City fell from 63 in January 2019 to 45 in September 2020. This is an 18 or nearly 29% reduction.

Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland, took second place on the list of cities that lost the most ATMs during the pandemic, down 24%.

London, the largest city in the United States, lost 192 machines in third place, down 23% from January 2019 to September 2020. Meanwhile, Sheffield, with a population of more than 730,000, suffered the least loss of a per capita ATM with one ATM per 3,925.

