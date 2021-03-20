Vigils for Atlanta victims and anti-racism protests draw thousands across USExBulletin





A mourner lights candles for victims of Tuesday’s Atlanta shooting at a vigil in New York City, one of many across the country this week. Stephanie Keith / Getty Images .

From Sacramento to Salt Lake City to Philadelphia, thousands of people gathered this weekend in vigils across the country with signs, candles, portraits and flowers mourning the eight victims of Tuesday’s shooting in Atlanta and crying out against anti-Asian racism.

In Atlanta, hundreds of people attended a rally and march on Saturday afternoon, some holding “Stop Asian Hate” and “Racism is a Virus” signs. Protesters gathered in Liberty Plaza, opposite the Georgia State Capitol, where lawmakers passed a hate crimes bill last year allowing additional penalties to be added when perpetrators are convicted other crimes.

The suspect in Tuesday’s shooting, a 21-year-old white man, has been charged with eight counts of murder. Investigators say the race of the suspect’s allegations has not played a role in targeting the companies, but they have yet to rule out a racist motive.

“I know there is a lot of fear in the Asian-American community, afraid to walk in front of their door, afraid to go to their businesses,” said Sam Park, Georgia State Representative, the son. immigrant Korean who became the first Korean American Democrat elected to the Georgia state legislature in 2016. “I want to say to anyone who may be afraid today: fear not. It is our house. This is our country. And we will not be going back.

Tuesday’s killings came as many Asian Americans were already trying to draw attention to an increase in incidents of anti-Asian hate and violence during the coronavirus pandemic. A recent study from California State University-San Bernardino found that anti-Asian hate crimes increased in several major cities in 2020.

President Biden spoke out against anti-Asian hatred in an Atlanta speech on Friday night, while a vigil in New York drew Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and the hope of Mayor Andrew Yang.

Mourners during a moment of calm at the Gold Spa, where dozens of people left bouquets and candles in the days following Tuesday’s shooting. Megan Varner / Getty Images .

Addressing the crowd of hundreds gathered in Union Square in Manhattan, New York State Senator John Liu joined many this week who criticized officials in Cherokee County, Ga., For apparently taking the gunman at his word by denying that the attack was racially motivated. .

“He had his gun and went into an Asian business seeking to kill Asians and then he did it again,” said Liu, who is a Taiwanese American. “And there is a question whether this is a hate crime? It is absolutely outrageous.”

For Asian-American business owners, the shootings have recently put them in concern for their own safety after a year many say they have been scarred by racist comments about the coronavirus pandemic.

During a virtual vigil hosted by the Atlanta Chapter of the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum Friday night, Atlanta-area restaurant owner Ching Hsia said Tuesday’s attack caused her fear for his family and their employees at Yen Jing, their Korean-Chinese restaurant in Doraville. , Ga.

“We get racist calls asking if we have sold bat soup or if someone working in the restaurant has coronavirus,” Hsia said. “We have had clients who refused to wear a mask even when we offered them free masks, saying things like ‘Why should we wear masks when you brought them here?’

“Today, it happened at massage parlors,” she added. “Tomorrow it could be restaurants, lounges, anywhere else.”

WABE’s Emil Moffatt contributed reporting.

