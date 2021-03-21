British Crisis Ground Zero prepares for reconstruction: Eco Week





Pedestrians sit outside a closed restaurant in Covent Garden, London on March 1.

Photo: Jason Alden / Bloomberg

Hopefully the worst moments of the UK economy will be on the other side of the coronavirus crisis, and hints that the paper will come true in a report to be submitted this week.

The first expansion of UK services in five months, a partial rebound in retail sales, and the fastest inflation since July are just a few of the results economists have predicted from a lot of data during the most recent period available this quarter. Recalling the damage it has caused, the unemployment rate may also have hit its highest since 2015.

New pickups could lay the groundwork for a fortune reversal in the UK, as described by Bloomberg Economics as the lowest in January production. After becoming one of the most successful vaccinations in the world, more than half of adults will jab, and will be gradually resumed in the next quarter to allow this revival to continue.

Splashing back

UK budget officials see stronger rebound than previously anticipated

Source: Bank of England Budget Office

How the economy works there remains a matter of tension for both citizens and policy makers. In last week’s decision, the Bank of England had a feeling of optimism, saying the outlook was unusually uncertain. Chief economist Andy Haldane was even more daring. He declared, “We are working on a quick recovery.”

One shadow that remains on Britain’s outlook is its ability to re-establish trade relations that have been halted by the withdrawal of the European Union. An agreement with the United States will help there, and that’s what trade representative Catherine Ty and her UK’s Liz Truss will discuss on a phone call Monday.

What Bloomberg Economics says:

“Even after the first quarter, we continue to predict that UK growth will recover sharply as the economy reaps the benefits of relaxed regulations and vaccine launch programs. Our basic view is that the economy will reach pre-virus levels in the second quarter of 2022.”

–Dan Hanson, Chief Economist. Click here for full analysis.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve’s Chairman Jerome Powell discussed central bank innovation in a four-day meeting with global policy makers including Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank Governor, Andrew Bailey BOE Governor, and Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem I testify that there is. International payment by bank. Meanwhile, there are at least 15 fare decisions planned, including Mexico, South Africa and Switzerland.

Central Bank Rate Decision This Week

Click here to see what happened last week. Below is a summary of what will happen in the global economy.

USA and Canada

Investors will watch Yellen and Powell testify at the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday and the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday at a quarterly Cares Act hearing, discussing the state of the U.S. economy and the role of financial and monetary aid during this period. To recover from the pandemic.

On the data side, new and existing home sales and personal income and spending figures will weaken due to the impact of the harsh winter weather in February on economic activity. Economists expect the slump to be short-term. The Bureau of Economic Analysis will also release the latest revision of GDP for the fourth quarter of 2020, last reported at an annual average of 4.1%.

Europe, Middle East, Africa

The more optimistic Flash PMI and German Ifo confidence figures may not be enough to distract attention from the chaotic vaccine launch in Europe, which could be the subject of the European Union leaders summit.

ECB officials, including chief economist Philip Lane and vice president Luis de Guindons, speak seven days a week, and can repeat Lagarde’s mantra that European regional governments should implement a timely co-spend plan to ensure the region’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. There is.

Uneven recovery

The European economy will expand by 1.8% this year, up to 5.6%.

Source: European Union Executive Committee

The Swiss Central Bank is expected to announce its monetary intervention aggregate in 2020 and make its first rate decision of the year, and officials are expected to maintain the current policy setting at the world’s lowest rates.

Countries in Hungary, Iceland, the Czech Republic and Morocco are also expected to maintain their currency stance.

The same will be true across Africa. The Central Bank of Ghana will keep key rates for its 6th meeting on Monday, monitoring the impact of new tax measures and high utility fees on inflation. In Nigeria, policy makers are likely not to change key interest rates, even if inflation hits a four-year high.

The South African Central Bank, which signaled a rate hike later this year, will not do so already on Thursday, as the economy, which has recovered from its biggest contraction in a century, remains vulnerable.

Meanwhile, investors will be keeping a close eye on Turkey, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dismissed Turkey’s third central bank governor within two years and replaced it as an advocate two days after a larger-than-expected rate hike. Lower rates.

Asia

South Korea kicks off the week with early trade data in March that will give a clear signal on how global trade is recovering without distortions over the past two months.

The Tokyo area is set to get out of an emergency this week. Preliminary PMI data for March on Wednesday will show recent activity in Japan’s manufacturing and services sector, while the capital’s initial inflation figures will show the direction of prices across the country.

China does not change lending rates on Monday, Thailand sets interest rates on Wednesday, and the Philippine Central Bank meets on Thursday.

Latin america

Brazil offers last week’s interest rate meeting minutes, mid-month readings on consumer prices, and the central bank’s quarterly inflation report. Implication: The sudden hawkish central bank hopes to accelerate the tightening cycle that will lead to inflation above targets and save an unstable and challenging recovery.

Year for minimalism

Excluding Brazil, the Central Bank of Latin America could be lowered in 2021.

Source: Central Bank, Bloomberg.

The situation in Banco de Mexico on Thursday is more subtle. Prior to this, the bi-weekly consumer price figures will be near the top of the target range, and data on unemployment, retail sales and economic activity will highlight the lack of domestic demand. The central bank’s own predictions that inflation will break through the highs of its target range in the second quarter before slowing may convince conservative Banxico to stay at 4% this month.

The reason for waiting

Banxico could hold 4% in March given its second quarter inflation forecast.

Source: Banco de Mexico, National Institute of Statistics and Geography, Bloomberg

To wrap up this week, Argentina will announce its first and fourth quarter production on Tuesday, while the Colombian Central Bank on Friday will keep key rates as low as 1.75%.

— With the help of Malcolm Scott, Rene Vollgraaff, Olivia Rockeman, Robert Jameson, Benjamin Harvey, Christopher Condon and Andrew Atkinson

