Proud Auburn boy was ‘responsible’ for siege of US Capitol, federal prosecutors say





Auburn’s Ethan Nordean was indicted for conspiracy, among other charges, after federal investigators claimed he helped get Proud Boys to storm the U.S. Capitol.

Unsealed federal documents on Friday allege that a man from Auburn was responsible for the Proud Boys who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Ethan Nordean, along with three other suspected leaders, have been charged with their role in the January 6 riot. During the riot, dozens of police were assaulted and the capital suffered millions of dollars in damage, according to federal documents.

Nordean, also known as Rufio Panman, is the so-called sergeant-at-arms of the Seattle chapter of the Proud Boys whom the FBI has named as an extremist group linked to white nationalism.

Federal investigators say the group encouraged other Proud Boys to travel to Washington DC and attempted to destroy evidence of their message board conversations days before the riot. Charles Donohue, who has also been indicted, created a new communication channel on Jan. 4 and took steps to “bomb” the old one after the arrest of the Proud Boys chairman, court documents show.

At one point, the Proud Boys were told to follow Nordean’s command.

An online post from an uncharged co-conspirator on Jan.5 read, Rufio is in charge, cops are the main threat, don’t get caught by them or BLM, don’t get drunk before you hit the streets.

Nordean was arrested in February and charged with six counts, including conspiracy, obstructing official proceedings, obstructing law enforcement, destroying government property and entering and staying in a building with restricted access.

Earlier this month, a judge ordered Nordean’s release pending trial. He is under house arrest and does not have the right to have access to firearms.

