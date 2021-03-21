Protests in US call for end to anti-Asian violence





Protests and vigils calling for an end to violence against Asian Americans took place across the country on Saturday after deadly shootings at Atlanta-area spas.

Hundreds of people gathered near the Georgia State Capitol, with some protesters carrying signs stating Stop Asian Hate. Many waved American flags as cars and trucks drove their horns.

Xiaoxu Zheng, a 36-year-old medical researcher at Georgia State University, said he came to the protest, his first political event, because he was concerned about a rise in anti-Asian prejudice over the course of the the last year.

We live here. We pay taxes. We work here. It’s our life, said Zheng, who has lived in the United States for 10 years and lives in suburban Atlanta with his wife and two children. It is a country of immigrants, all of them, so there is nothing we can do better than to love each other, than to work together.

Hundreds of people gathered in the Georgia capital on Saturday. Photo: Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

Eight people, including six women of Asian descent, were killed in shootings at three Atlanta-area spas on Tuesday night. Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, Ga., Was arrested in the attacks and charged with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault, officials said. He is being held without bail in Cherokee County. He has waived his right to a lawyer, officials said.

The fact that six of the eight victims are women of Asian descent prompted the suspect to be charged with hate crimes.

Law enforcement officials in the suburban county where the first shooting took place said Mr. Long told them he was exposing his sex addiction during the attacks. Atlanta Police Department officials said they are still investigating the attacks to determine whether Mr. Long should be charged with hate crimes.

In New York City, hundreds of protesters gathered in Times Square to march towards Manhattans Chinatown.

Hunter Huang joined his father, Wayne Huang, for a walk from Times Square to Chinatown in Manhattan on Saturday. Photo: Alex Janin / The Wall Street Journal

Wayne Huang, 42, born in New York and living in Chinatown, brought his two boys to the protest. He said his children were attending their first walk.

It is difficult to explain the hatred and evil to them, but they should be aware that it is time to support the community, Mr. Huang said.

At a separate event in Manhattans Washington Square Park, hundreds of people, many dressed in white and holding candles, held a vigil for the Atlanta victims.

Fred Chu, a 30-year-old paramedic who lives in Manhattans Washington Heights, brought a bouquet of white flowers to the vigil. He said he had come to show his support. Asians, along with other minorities, he said, often feel unknown and, in some cases, unwanted. So I think that’s a simple, physical way to show, Hey, were here we wanna hear your voices.

Hundreds of people attended a rally in San Franciscos Chinatown on Saturday.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Hundreds of people attended a rally in San Franciscos Chinatown on Saturday.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Police and government officials in New York and other U.S. cities have said hate crimes against Asian Americans have increased since the Covid-19 pandemic, which first emerged in China .

President Biden met with Asian-American leaders in Atlanta on Friday and urged Congress to pass the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act. The legislation would speed up the Justice Department’s reviews of racial crimes linked to Covid-19. Mr Biden also called on the Senate to re-authorize the violence against women law.

Heidi Ng, a 28-year-old college budget official, was one of hundreds of people who gathered in San Franciscos Chinatown on Saturday.

Ms. Ng, who was holding a sign saying Love us the way you love our food, said she was tired of the recent attacks.

They remind me that the next person could be a member of my family; it could be my mother, she said.

Kevin Low, a 30-year-old interior landscaper who stood nearby, described the Atlanta shootings as the last straw and said he felt the Saturday rallies represented a transformation for the Asian community.

From a young age, there are certainly themes carried in our culture to not cause problems, to just keep a low profile when something does happen, Mr. Low said. Now we were going to raise our voices, and now we were not going to be your model minority anymore and just take punches.

Protesters in Atlanta on Saturday. Photo: Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

Kate Dang, 27, of Atlanta, said she came to the rally near the Georgia State Capitol because the spa shootings were an extreme example of the general contempt people have shown towards women in the city. Asian and American origin.

Misogyny and racism tend to go hand in hand, she said.

Ms. Dang attended the rally with her friend, Tei Li, 33, also from Atlanta. Both said that over the past year anti-Asian attitudes in the United States have worsened, fueled by societal concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic and remarks by former President Donald Trump, who they say has exacerbated anti-Asian biases by accusing China of spreading. virus and referring to the virus as kung flu. Civil rights groups said the term was a racial insult.

He wasn’t the only factor, but he was a huge factor, Ms. Li said of Mr. Trump.

Spokesmen for Mr. Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Former White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany previously said Mr. Trump was not offensive when he called the virus a kung flu, but linked it to where it came from.

Ms. Li hoped the rally would raise awareness among political leaders and the general public that Asian Americans, especially Asian American women, deserve to feel safe. She said she hoped that in the future it wouldn’t take tragedies like shootings to bring these issues to people’s attention.

People gathered for a vigil in Washington Square Park in Manhattan on Saturday after the Atlanta shooting. Photo credit: David Dee Delgado / Getty Images

During the march in Times Square, Lauren Shin, 24, made signs on cardboard that read Say Their Names and listed the names of the victims of the Atlanta shooting.

Ms Shin, a New York resident, said she was aware of the violence against Asian Americans, but the attacks in Atlanta hit her home. She said she realized she took her safety for granted and that being a Korean-American woman could put her in danger.

I’m trying to channel my fear and anger into something actionable, she said of the walk.

Corrections & Amplifications A protester cited in this article is called Lauren Shin. An earlier version mistakenly identified her as Laura Shin. (Corrected March 20)

—Zusha Elinson contributed to this article.

Write to Cameron McWhirter at [email protected]

