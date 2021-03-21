American and Canadian scientists prepare to fight deadly hornets | Recent news





Another effort is underway to determine exactly where these hornets are coming from in Asia, to try to learn how they cross the Pacific Ocean, scientists said. The theory is that they cross on freighters, Spichiger said.

While hundreds of hornets were killed when the Whatcom County nest was destroyed last October, only a handful of hornets were spotted in British Columbia last year, van Westendorp said.

Scientists have studied the genetics of the captured hornets and compared them to those that exist in South Korea, Japan and China, Spichiger said.

Early results indicate that hornets found in the United States were linked to hornets in South Korea, while those in British Columbia were linked to hornets found in Japan, Spichiger said.

But it’s not clear whether the hornets found in North America actually migrated directly from those countries, said Anne LeBrun, a scientist in the US Department of Agriculture. The agency is working to determine the origin of the deadly hornets found here.

Queen hornets tend to emerge from winter quarters in the spring and establish nests for midwife hornets. Hornets begin to attack and destroy beneficial bees later in the year, eating the bees for protein as they raise more hornets, Soichiger said.

Whatcom County is located approximately 88 kilometers south of Vancouver, British Columbia.

