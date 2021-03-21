Russian envoy accuses Britain of violating nuclear treaty obligations





Trident nuclear missile test launch from the sea

The Russian ambassador to Britain raised the limit on nuclear warhead stockpiling and accused the government of violating international treaty obligations.

Andrei Kelin said it was a big surprise to announce that he would raise the limit from 180 to 260 in an integrated review of foreign and defense policy.

In an interview with LBC’s Swarbrick On Sunday program, he said the review did not provide justification for portraying Russia as a serious threat, and that political relations between London and Moscow are now almost dead.

Kelin expressed embarrassment for violating the provisions of the Nuclear Proliferation Treaty, an allegation the government rejected for the decision to lift the nuclear stockpile limit.

Britain will continue to produce many nuclear warheads, and if this has been a big surprise to the world, I will tell US experts as well. So they are UK, what are you doing? ‘He said.

Increase the number of warheads by 40%. This violates the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty and many other agreements that only talk about reducing or reducing the number of nuclear weapons.

Kelin said the allegations that Russia poses a threat to Britain boiled down to the poisoning of Salisbury by former spy Sergey Skripal. He said that material or information was scarce and that they were all false.

In reviews, Russia was mentioned 14 times as a serious threat to Britain. However, there is no single evidence or explanation for any kind of formula, he said.

In some places, Russia has been criticized as a threat because of its cultural impact on truth.

He said Moscow has made several proposals to discuss issues like cyber, but the UK has always rejected it.

Let us sit down and talk about it. But there is no response. If other things concern England, let’s sit at a table and discuss what it is and what concerns it.

However, if you read this concept of integration carefully, you can see that there is absolutely no mention of the conversation about Russia. Blame, blame, blame. This is very different from other strategy documents.

He said the attitude of the British government effectively broke most of its relations with Russia.

We preserve it primarily in the economic and cultural sectors. But the field of politics is almost dead, he said.

Responding to the ambassadors’ comments, a government spokesman said: The integrated review sets the government’s vision for the UK’s role in the world by 2030.

Modernizing and strengthening Britain’s security and nuclear deterrent is a key part of this, and we can best protect ourselves and our NATO allies by continuing to operate at least a reliable and independent nuclear deterrent.

