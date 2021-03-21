U.S. relations with Russia and China crumble as Biden toes at tough lines 104.5 WOKV





WASHINGTON – (AP) The United States’ relationship with its two biggest geopolitical rivals faces severe tests as President Joe Biden tries to assert America’s place in the world and distinguish himself from his predecessor .

Deferring a myriad of complaints, the Biden administration took an extremely hard line with China and Russia last week. Public disputes between the countries erupted as Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “killer” and his top national security aides excoriated China for a litany of problems.

Moscow and Beijing have both fought back, paving the way for months, if not longer, for mounting tensions that are unlikely to be resolved without intense leadership-level discussions and major concessions from all parties.

Biden himself started the latest round of recriminations in a TV interview in which he sought to establish clear differences between his Russian policies and that of former President Donald Trump. who has been accused of being gentle with Putin. Just 24 hours later, Biden’s senior diplomat and national security adviser blasted Chinese officials in face-to-face discussions.

While Biden’s sharp comments on Putin reflect a shift from Trump’s often-conciliatory approach to the Kremlin, the harsh criticisms leveled at China by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in many ways reflected the previous administration’s hard line on Beijing.

The contrasting styles suggest Biden intends to reverse years of perceived US weakness towards Russia while dismissing Trump’s 2020 campaign claims that he is not tough enough on China.

Taking a tough stance on Russia, Biden said the days when the United States looked to Putin were over. And, in the ABC interview that aired Wednesday, Biden said yes when asked if he thinks Putin is a killer. Russia responded by recalling its ambassador to Washington for consultations.

Putin then retaliated by bringing up the American history of slavery, the massacre of Native Americans and the atomic bombing of Japan during WWII in a well-known response.

As it unfolded in Alaska on Thursday, China’s two leading diplomats reacted similarly to criticism from Blinken and Sullivan regarding Beijing’s human rights record in the western Xinjiang region and Tibet and its aggressive actions in Hong Kong, Taiwan and the South China Sea. .

Communist Party Foreign Policy Chief Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi accused the United States of hypocrisy for condemning China while grappling with its own internal issues, including violence against Americans of Asian descent and other people of color and political unrest after the 2020 presidential election.

Blinken and Sullivan took umbrage at these comments and responded that the United States is not perfect but seeks to openly and honestly address these issues. Sullivan said Americans’ willingness to face their shortcomings was the secret sauce of American success.

And they have sought to reframe US-China relations in the context of the Biden administration’s determination to correct these problems, strengthen the US economy, and improve ties with democratic allies in Asia such as Australia. , Japan and South Korea.

Blinken, who just completed a trip to Japan and South Korea with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, made it clear to the Chinese that the United States is aligned with its allies.

I have to tell you that what I am hearing is very different from what you described, he told Wang and Yang. I hear deep satisfaction from the return of the United States, which has been re-engaged with our allies and partners. I am also deeply concerned about some of the actions taken by your government.

Blinken seems to have impressed his boss. I am very proud of the Secretary of State, Biden said after the difficult talks in Anchorage.

A similar effort with allies is underway in Europe as far as Russia is concerned.

Blinken will leave for Brussels on Monday for talks with NATO and European Union officials aimed at redressing tensions caused by Trump’s largely transactional diplomacy. Trump’s bluster, threats of trade wars, and intense demands that Europe pay more for its defense has angered many, especially in the continent’s two great powers: France and Germany.

The trip aims to underscore the determination of the Biden administration “to strengthen the transatlantic alliance and reinvigorate our relations with allies through NATO taking into account the challenges posed by both Russia and China.” , the State Department said.

Russia’s relations with the United States and the European Union had already plunged to post-Cold War lows after the annexation of Ukraine by Moscows in 2014 to the Crimean Peninsula, interference in elections, hacking attacks and, most recently, the imprisonment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny after his poisoning. , which he blamed on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have dismissed the charges.

Then, the Office of National Directors of U.S. Intelligence released a report saying Putin had authorized influence operations to aid Trumps in re-election. The Biden administration has warned that Russia will soon face sanctions for its attempt to influence the election and widespread SolarWinds hacks.

(Putin) will pay a price, Biden said in the ABC interview when asked about the declassified report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos