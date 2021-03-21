Covid-19 vaccination record days in the UK





Coronavirus Saturday, January 23, 2021

A record number of people were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Friday and received 711,156 vaccines from the UK public.

26,853,407 people, over half of the UK’s adult population, aged 18 or older, now have their first jab, according to government data by March 19th.

Health Minister Matt Hancock has welcomed this milestone with a phenomenal achievement.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHSC) said it plans to provide the vaccine to everyone over 50 by April 15th.

British scientists have warned that there will be very few overseas vacations this summer, as countries across Europe have had to impose tighter restrictions as cases of Corona 19 have increased.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was one of the first to receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday at St Thomas’s Hospital in central London.

Friday’s record daily total includes both first and second doses across the UK.

Of these, 636,219 people received the highest daily dose in the UK since the start of the NHS vaccination program, NHS England said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Frank Augstein / PA)

Hancock said: It is a phenomenal achievement that more than half of all adults have been vaccinated and demonstrates the tremendous efforts of NHS, GPs, volunteers, local authorities and officials across the UK.

During April, we will continue to immunize the most at-risk people, and about 12 million people will be vaccinated a second time.

It is absolutely vital that people move forward as soon as they qualify. Get a jab when you answer the phone. Because the more people who have been vaccinated, the safer all of us are.

About 4% of all about 2,132,551 adults in the UK received a second vaccination, and nearly 95% of the population over 60 received the first jab, DHSC said.

I am happy that the team has given a record number of vaccines yesterday. 711,156 across the UK?

A big thank you to everyone who comes forward to get your jab. This is our normal path.

Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) March 20, 2021

Meanwhile, experts have warned that there may be a third wave of COVID-19 infections in the UK and advised people not to consider vacation abroad, where restrictions are easing later this year.

Dr Mike Tildesley, a member of the Spi-M modeling group advising the government, said the new strain is at risk of putting the vaccine program at risk at the end of the year.

Infectious disease expert Dr Tildesley told the BBC Radio 4s Today program: I think international travel this summer is, unfortunately, very unlikely for the average vacationer.

I think that in July and August, if a lot of people start going abroad, they’re really taking a risk because there’s a chance to bring more of these new strains domestically.

What’s really dangerous is putting your vaccine campaigns at risk with these strains that don’t work as effectively as the vaccine spreads faster.

(PA graphics)

Government sources said the UK should be wary of what is happening in Europe. In the past, it is unclear how things will go, but in the past it has led to an uptrend here a few weeks later.

European countries are looking at pockets of South African strains, and studies have shown that the vaccine does not work well against this virus strain.

In the UK, hospitalizations and deaths are still declining due to the effects of the vaccine, but there are concerns that cases may increase rapidly if restrictions are eased.

Professor Andrew Hayward, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), says there is likely another wave in the UK, but the impact could be less lethal than before.

He told Times Radio: I think another wave is possible. Perhaps, even.

The difference is that if another wave had been hospitalized or not vaccinated, unfortunately, high levels of vaccinations for dying people would significantly reduce deaths and hospitalizations.

So the result of other waves is less. Naturally, we don’t know exactly how few are.

Experts believe that the disconnect between future cases and hospital admissions and deaths will increase as the vaccine works to stop people from dying.

Regarding the holidays abroad this summer, government scientists say it is still unclear what will happen, but the risk of importing cases and variants comes from more countries than the UK.

In Europe, the French government announced that an increase in incidents would impose new containment restrictions on Paris from midnight on Friday.

(PA graphics)

Prime Minister Angela Merkel said Germany may need to take emergency breaks to ease restrictions due to increased infections.

Poland started a new three-week shutdown, closing shops, hotels, cultural and sports facilities on Saturday.

Countries, including France, Germany and Italy, have begun re-starting their vaccine programs with the AstraZeneca jab, which reversed previous decisions on the problem of blood clots.

The launch of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine will resume in Ireland on Saturday, health services executives announced.

