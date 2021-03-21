To watch between the American U-23s and the Dominican Republic in Olympic qualifying | Charles Boehm





The United States Men’s National Under-23 Team cleared their first Olympic qualifying hurdle at Concacaf with a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica on Thursday. The journey is far from over, however, and the young Yanks face a different (but still essential) task in Group A on Sunday when they face the Dominican Republic at Estadio Akron in the outskirts of Guadalajara (7 p.m. ET). | FS1, TUDN).

For the second of three matches in seven days in hot conditions at an elevation of one kilometer and one in which the United States is marked as favorites, sweeping changes in Jason Kreis’ starting lineup are expected or as much as a roster size of just 17 players on the field can do that. .

A win is always mandatory no matter who gets the nod, as three more points would roughly clinch a semi-final berth and ease nervousness ahead of the group stage final against Mexico on Wednesday. Here are a few things to watch out for.

Who enters the XI?

With MLS still in pre-season, the gap in fitness and sharpness of the game between the United States and Costa Rica widened in relief as Thursday’s affair faded, even after that Kreis maximized his use of five allocated substitutions.

It’s a good bet that most (or all) of these five subs will feature against the DR early on. At least one, but maybe not both, from Johnny Cardoso and Andres Perea should enter the central midfielder. This game would also be a good place to get Tanner Tessmann’s late addition a few minutes away.

Sebastian Soto is a natural exchange for Jesus Ferreira at the top and Sebastian Saucedo is a logical wing option. Henry Kessler can spell Justen Glad who wears a yellow card or Mauricio Pineda in the center of the back. Aaron Herrera was mostly mediocre at right-back against Los Ticos and will likely be relieved by Julian Araujo, whom this coaching staff seems to rate very, very high.

Looking ahead to the upcoming US U-23 MNT CMOQ, vs. DR Sunday, and I suspect LA Galaxy fullback Julian Araujo is starting. I’m not sure how reported this has been, but here’s the rather glowing praise Jason Kreis sent last week pic.twitter.com/2cpsITJfjU

Charles Boehm (@cboehm) March 19, 2021 The Mihailovic-Yueill axis

A big factor in several of the above decisions is the way Kreis handles Djordje Mihailovic and Jackson Yueill, two of the staff’s most beloved midfielders. Yueil went full 90 in Game 1, carrying the left-handed compliment of Costa Ricas’ decision to score him to limit his influence, and there isn’t really another deep distributor like him in reserve. Is it time to rest?

One of the most controversial things about yesterday’s game was the role of Jackson Yueill. This video does a great job of showing what he did and why.

I think by not constantly moving it opened up space for what should have been (and often was) easy CB ball progression https://t.co/urhBZOyzhX

Matthew Doyle (@ MattDoyle76) March 19, 2021

Mihailovics’ creativity is valued, but it was calm on Thursday. Does he have the chance to work his way through form or is it better to measure his minutes? Maybe he gave a run-out on the wing?

The USA stuck to their intended single-pivot form, but no one really looked amazing in the twin 8 locations. It would be interesting to see Cardoso and Tessmann sit together and patrol from different angles.

Goalkeeper competition?

David Ochoa finished just a nose ahead of JT Marcinkowski in the goalie competition, then confirmed the decision with a Man of the Match performance against Costa Rica. Does that mean he’s the guy from now on? Or will Kreis continue his previous thoughts on a rotation for Game 2? Besides the San Jose earthquake safety net, they also have Philadelphia Union youngster Matt Freese on the roster.

David Ochoa brought @usynt to life last night with 9 saves and a clean sheet @davidochoagk | #CMOQ pic.twitter.com/aoHMW1N8bc

Concacaf (@Concacaf) March 19, 2021 A Cinderella like this?

Unannounced upstarts to climb the Concacaf dog pile honor us with some of the best stories from our regions, and these Dominican Republic islanders certainly fall into that category.

A nation traditionally dominated by baseball has progressed noticeably in the beautiful game by unearthing national doubles like Osasunas Nowend Lorenzo and Hoffenheim prospect Fabian Messina from the Dominican Diaspora. They also made strides in the development of domestic players, helping them reach this tournament for the very first time.

Los Quisqueyanos (a nickname derived from the Taino people’s word for Hispaniola) bravely acquitted themselves of their opening 4-1 loss to mighty Mexico, and although they are still a long way off in the semi-finals, these games are a valuable opportunity for their individual players to turn. heads.

Some aren’t even done with high school yet, including Connecticut-based defenseman Sebastian Manon (Taft School), and winger Edison Azcona, a local Inter Miami CF scorer and scorer for the consolation goal of the Thursday. The United States had better not overlook these outsiders.







