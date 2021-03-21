The Voice UK 2022 Release Date | Participants, judges and news





The Voice UK’s Series 10 ended this weekend, making it the winner of 2021.

Just two months after Olly Murs’ Blessing Chitapa won the 9th series in December 2020, this is because the performance was delayed several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When Series 10 is over, you might be wondering when the search for the next song sensation will begin again.

You will be delighted to hear that the application has already been opened in 2022. That said, coaches will come back to the red chairs before we know!

Here’s everything you need to know about The Voice UK 2022.

When will The Voice UK return?

The release date of the 11th series has not yet been confirmed, but it can be speculated based on information in recent years.

The 1oth series started on ITV on Saturday, January 2.

The first Saturday of 2022 is January 1. That episode is likely to air after January 8th.

Who is the Coach for The Voice UK 2022?

Boyce UK coaches have yet to be confirmed, but when the new series airs, it is likely that the four coaches will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, and Anne-Marie will re-seat in the spinning red chair.

Ahead of the Series 10 final, Jones has said he wants to return to the 11th series.

In interviews with the media, including RadioTimes.com, he said: As long as they have me, I will be there!

Anne-Marie joined the show on behalf of singer Meghan Trainor, who left the show to spend more time with her family after the announcement of her pregnancy with her husband Daryl Sabara last year.

Who is The Voice UK Host?

Voice UK Presenter Emma Willis ITV

The Voice UK was presented by Emma Willis. She has hosted the series since 2013 after taking over Holly Willoughby when the show aired on BBC One.

Willis, who is currently announcing Channel 4s The Circle, is back in the 2021 series, so you can see it again on stage in Series 11.

Who are the participants of The Voice UK 2022?

It’s too early to answer this question, but what we do know is that an application has been opened for the 2022 series.

To apply, you must complete an online application on the ITV website.

Will the format change in The Voice UK 2022?

What ITV plans for the new series is still unknown.

This year they introduced a block button that allows each coach to stop one of their fellow mentors from adding certain singers to their team.

However, all four coaches can only use this tool once.

Regarding the new feature, Olly Murs previously revealed that The Voice UKs blocking button made coaches more competitive, which was a great feature this year and I think this is the beginning of something new on the show.

He added: I think therell is another feature that could happen at some point, but I think Sir Tom offers a whole new element like someone to block. Who will block it? Who would you stop posting? Anything about who I really block. You can see why when you watch the show.

Except for the block buttons, the 2021 series followed the usual format, starting with a blind audition. The participant sings to the coach’s back, then pushes a button and turns or stays if they like the smoke. otherwise.

Next, the judges further refined the team during The Voice UK battle round.

Typically, the knockout phase is where the artist plays a killer song of his choice, and the coach selects three members from the team to advance to the semi-finals.

However, this year’s show decided to go ahead without this stage and instead had two semi-finals, with each coach choosing one act to represent them in the finals.

The Voice UK will return to ITV in 2022. If you want to see more, check out our TV guide. Visit the hub for more entertainment news.

