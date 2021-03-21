People across US protest anti-Asian hatred after deadly spa shootings





People across the United States took part in rallies on Saturday to condemn attacks on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders after the Atlanta shooting that left eight people dead.

From San Francisco to Pittsburgh and in between, men, women and children marched and denounced the spike in hate crimes against members of the AAPI community, which peaked Tuesday when a gunman targeted three area spas ‘Atlanta. Six of those killed were women of Asian descent.

“I’ve been dealing with words and looks and stuff my whole life,” Ann Johns told NBC News at a rally in Atlanta. “My family don’t want me to go anywhere on my own.”

In San Antonio, Texas, former mayor Julin Castro told protesters that the United States has an “imperfect” history that deserves consideration.

“We have to stop the hatred against Asian Americans in this country,” said Castro, former housing and urban development secretary in the Obama administration. “For generations, Asian Americans have been discriminated against. I don’t have to tell anyone in this crowd.”

Betty Wu, center, from Bellevue, Pa., And her children, Timmy, 3, and Kayley, 5, hold signs and listen to a speaker at a “Stop Asian Hate” rally to protest the recent hate crimes surge against Asian Americans on Saturday in Pittsburgh. Alexandra Wimley / AP

In Pittsburgh, actress Sandra Oh told protesters she was “proud to be Asian,” NBC affiliate WXPI reported.

For many of us in our community, this is the first time that we have been able to express our fear and anger, and I am so grateful to all who are willing to listen, Oh said.

In Chicago, a walker from the Logan Square neighborhood told NBC Chicago they had come not only to show support for the victims of Tuesday’s shooting, but to prevent such attacks in the future.

“I come here, I think not only of myself but also of my next generation,” protester Dai Quing said. “I think they should have the same opportunity and be respected on an equal basis.”

A study published this week by the Stop AAPI Hate reporting forum revealed nearly 3,800 incidents over a period of about a year against people of Asian descent. Women accounted for a much higher share of intercourse, at 68 percent, compared to men, who made up 29 percent of respondents.

A day after the Atlanta shooting, a 75-year-old woman in San Francisco was severely assaulted while walking down the street. Xiao Zhen Xie had two black eyes and had difficulty seeing with his right eye. She seemed to have retaliated.

San Francisco Police Captain Julian Ng said his department would increase its presence in Asian neighborhoods to help allay community fears.

“Hatred cannot have a safe haven in the United States,” President Joe Biden said earlier this week on a trip to Atlanta. “It has to stop.”

Vice President Kamala Harris, of South Asian descent, added that “racism is real in America and always has been.”

