US opens overflow facility for unaccompanied migrant children





WASHINGTON The Biden administration on Saturday announced the opening of a new temporary overflow facility for unaccompanied migrant children in Pecos, Texas.

The Target Lodge Pecos North ICF facility will initially house some 500 children with potential for expansion to 2000, the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement. The facility will be “hard-sided” rather than a tent, but the ministry said additional “semi-permanent and flexible” capacity could be added if needed.

It was not immediately clear when the property would be open to young migrants.

Minors housed at the facility will receive “educational, medical, mental health and recreational services until they can be united with families or sponsors without undue delay,” according to HHS.

“The US Department of Health and Human Services HHS is actively working with our interagency partners to ensure that unaccompanied migrant children are safe and unified with their family members or other appropriate sponsors as quickly and safely. safety as possible, ”HHS said in a statement.

Immigration officials have recorded a dramatic increase in encounters with unaccompanied children over the past month. As of Saturday, there were 5,049 unaccompanied minors in custody at the borders and a total of 9,830 immigrants of all ages also in custody at the border. That’s an increase from Thursday, when 4,615 unaccompanied children and 7,970 immigrants in border patrol custody were reported.

More than 500 migrant children had been detained by the border patrol for more than 10 days on Thursday, well beyond the legal three-day limit as many border facilities not built to house children have far exceeded their capacity, according to de new data obtained by NBC News.

Many children are detained in the Rio Grande valley, the epicenter of the recent migratory surge. Immigrants of all ages face conditions of overcrowding. One of the main causes of overcrowding is the lack of space in facilities run by HHS’s Office of Refugee Resettlement, the agency designated to care for migrant children.

Immigration officials said while the resettlement office has worked to increase its capacity to almost 13,500 beds, “additional capacity is urgently needed to handle both improved COVID mitigation strategies – 19 and the growing number “of returns of unaccompanied children.

The Pecos center will serve as a stop before the children are transferred to resettlement shelters, where they will receive educational, medical and recreational services until they can be united with families or sponsors.

Ainsley reported from Washington and Lozano from Los Angeles.

Julia ainsley

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos