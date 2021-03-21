



NEW ORLEANS A pair of Democratic senators from New Orleans won the most votes on Saturday in a special election to replace former Rep. Cedric L. Richmond, who is now a senior adviser to President Biden.

State Senators Troy Carter and Karen Carter Peterson (they are not related) will advance to a run-off on April 24 that will determine who represents a strongly Democratic seat in a majority black district that stretches from New Orleans along the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge.

In a particularly low turnout, Mr. Carter won 36 percent of the vote, while Ms. Peterson claimed 23 percent in a field of 15 people. Gary Chambers, an activist from Baton Rouge, finished a surprisingly strong third place, closing in on Ms Peterson thanks to strong support in white liberal ridings.

In another Louisiana special election in the northern part of the state, Julia Letlow, a Republican, won more than 50% of the vote, avoiding a run-off and winning a seat held by her husband, Luke, before his death. Covid-19 in December.

Ms Letlow is one of two widows who have run this year to claim House seats held by lawmakers who have succumbed to the virus. In Texas, Susan Wright is attempting to succeed her late husband, Ron Wright, in a special election later this year.

It is in southern Louisiana, however, where the first competitive Congress race of the Biden era takes place.

Both Mr. Carter and Ms. Peterson are seasoned politicians with roots in the competing and troubled black political factions of New Orleans. Both also showed up to this seat before the two of them in 2006, and Mr. Carter again in 2008 without success.

But when Mr. Richmond resigned after a decade in Congress to work for Mr. Biden, it gave Mr. Carter and Ms. Peterson another chance to realize their long-held ambition.

As with many New Orleans elections, the contest quickly turned into a proxy fight. When another of his local allies decided not to show up, Mr Richmond quickly backed up Mr Carter in the hopes of blocking his rival Ms Peterson.

Recognizing his boss’s popularity and influence in the West Wing, Mr. Carter sought to leverage Mr. Richmonds’ endorsement. I would have the ear of the guy who has the ear of the President of the United States of America, Mr. Carter said.

In response, Ms Peterson sought to run to the left, portraying herself as an anti-establishment Democrat even as she proclaimed her role as the former state party chair and her many national supporters.

She rejected Mr Carters’ business card, saying she had her own contacts in the Biden administration and did not need to have ear from ear from ear to ear. someone’s thumb toe.

Given the intensity and history of their rivalry, as well as New Orleans’ often spicy politics, the second round could be fiercely fought.

Two of Louisiana’s most important Democratic officials have yet to weigh in and could turn out to be substantial if they intervene. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell surprised some city residents by not supporting ally Ms Peterson before the first ballot. Governor John Bel Edwards, who has clashed with Ms Peterson in the past and who is generally believed to be in Mr Carters’ corner, is also still on the sidelines.

Perhaps most important is who will show up to vote next month. Early voting ahead of Saturday’s multiparty primary was anemic: less than 6% of eligible voters cast ballots and turnout was not much better on voting day.

The combination of the turbulent 2020 elections, a pandemic that shows only signs of receding and a new president without drama has left the electorate listless, according to local officials. Grandpa Joe has really taken the air off the ball, and there isn’t that political fever, said Andrew Tuozzolo, a Democratic strategist, in reference to Mr Biden.

