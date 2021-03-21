Brazil seeks to import excess US coronavirus vaccines | Voice of America





Brazil is in talks with the United States to import excessive doses of coronavirus vaccines, its foreign ministry tweeted on Saturday.

The South American nation recorded 79,069 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, its Department of Health announced on Saturday, and reported more than 2,400 deaths from COVID-19.

Talks between the United States and Brazil began on March 13. The United States on Friday said it was loaning 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Canada and Mexico, but did not mention Brazil.

The United States has millions of vaccine doses developed by the UK University of Oxford and the pharmaceutical giant that have been approved by the World Health Organization and the European Medicines Agency, but not yet for use in the USA.

Second highest death toll

Brazil is second behind the United States in the number of coronavirus cases, nearly 12 million since the start of the pandemic, and deaths, nearly 293,000.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who has told his country to “stop complaining” about the country’s death from “a small flu,” signed three measures to speed up the purchase of vaccines, including those from Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson.

Several European countries were under new coronavirus restrictions on Saturday to fight new waves of infections.

The streets are empty in front of the Moulin Rouge as the 7 p.m. curfew begins in Paris on March 20, 2021.

About a third of the French population was under lockdown after measures were imposed Friday in Paris and several regions in the north and south of the country. More than 4,300 people were in intensive care units in France, the most this year, the health ministry said on Saturday.

About 6.1 million people in France received their first COVID-19 vaccine, or just under 12% of the adult population.

Closures in Poland, Ukraine

In Poland, which has recorded the highest number of daily cases since November, new measures have forced stores and other non-essential establishments to close for three weeks.

Non-essential shops have also been closed in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, where only food markets are allowed to remain open.

France, Germany and Italy resumed use of a coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca on Friday after health officials sought to allay fears that it could cause blood clots.

FILE – A nurse prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Edouard Herriot hospital, February 6, 2021, in Lyon, France.

European countries resumed inoculations after the European Medicines Agency, which regulates medicine, declared the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine to be safe and effective and that the World Health Organization (WHO), l The United Nations body responsible for public health said the available data did not suggest any overall increase in bleeding conditions in those who were vaccinated.

However, France’s Health Minister Olivier Veran said the country’s health advisory body only recommends AstraZeneca vaccinations for people 55 years of age or older.

French officials cited an EMA assessment that it could not rule out a possible link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and a small number of blood clots, especially in younger women. The EMA said that overall, the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks of side effects.

The “ enormous potential ” of the vaccine cited

WHO on Friday reiterated its recommendation to countries around the world to continue administering AstraZenecas vaccine injections. The agency’s expert committee on coronavirus vaccines said the AstraZeneca vaccine has enormous potential for preventing infections and reducing deaths and that it is not certain whether the vaccine caused the vaccine to clot. blood.

Spectators from around the world will not be allowed into Japan for the Summer Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Organizing Committee said on Saturday.

The committee said overseas ticket buyers will receive refunds.

The pandemic forced the postponement of the Olympics last year, but organizers have declared themselves determined to host the Games this year, despite the decline in public opinion.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center said that as of Saturday evening EDT, there have been 122.7 million COVID-19 infections worldwide so far. The countries with the most cases were the United States with 29.8 million, Brazil with 11.9 million and India with 11.6 million.

