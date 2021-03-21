



Here are some of the main articles covered on Sunday. 1. SAS has begun to interfere with Russian intervention around the world.

SAS soldiers will be instructed to impede Russian intervention around the world as part of a major shift in defense priorities.

The SAS and other units of the Special Forces group will work with MI6 to conduct covert surveillance operations against Russian spies and troops.

2. Outraged by Boris Johnson, extending’dramatic’ coronavirus bill by six months

“The plan to give the police the strongest prison terms for six months in a modern British law firm was criticized by Conservative party lawmakers.

Boris Johnson is expected to extend the coronavirus legislation to the end of September, which provides port closures, banning protests, and widespread closure powers for civil detention on Thursday, but coronavirus restrictions are expected to lift on June 21st. Read the full story.

3. Government is poised to take over Liverpool operations on a series of corruption charges

The government is ready to take over Liverpool’s operations this week on a series of corruption charges, The Telegraph said.

The anticipated decision of local government secretary Robert Jenrick to intervene in the operation of one of the UK’s largest cities is unprecedented in modern times.

4. Wearing a shirt, Hancock speaks quickly to a middle-aged man.

Middle-aged men must wear short-sleeved shirts to get a coronavirus jab, Matt Hancock said.

This advice came after seeing some male politicians stripping their backs to receive a coronavirus jab on their arms.

5. Request for review of road closure after emergency personnel blocked in 999 emergency by fixed bollard

The family of one man who died after an ambulance was delayed due to road closures introduced as part of the Grant Shappss green transport revolution, warned that others would die if emergency services were not fully accessible to the streets.

The South Central Ambulance Service began investigating after crew members struggling to access a dying pensioner whose path was blocked by poles and two pots.



