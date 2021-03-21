



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has argued that a British federal plan should be formulated as an alternative to Scottish independence.

Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 7am

Mark Weller, professor of international law and international constitutional studies at the University of Cambridge, said his memorandum, published in The Scotsman, was the answer to the four key requirements that support the independence movement.

According to his suggestion, Westminster’s decision to liberate Scotland from London was more of a decision to perceive as a doctrine of economic policy and welfare and social services, equality, social mobility and education, and public expenditure on immigration. There will be autonomy.

He said Scotland’s voice should be heard more clearly where Britain’s central authority is making decisions, while Scotland should have a stronger identity in foreign affairs. This plan will end Britain’s nuclear weapons policy and the Scottish coalition.

Professor Weller argues that independence can be delayed for decades by the federal system.

Professor Weller said: What is proposed here meets all these needs. Nonetheless, it retains the security and benefits of its ongoing partnership with the UK. It also avoids turning Britain into a complete federal hatred of the traditional constitutionalists on the part of the union.

Of course, one thing that doesn’t come from the offer is a completely independent country. However, independent advocates can find it difficult to find something missing from the offer that Scotland really needs to run their business. So, refusing this kind of option is like accepting that you need independence for emotional or symbolic reasons alone.

Professor Weller said his proposal could delay the demand for independence for decades.

He said: It cannot be ruled out that Scotland can still pursue independence after experiencing life according to federal principles for a while. But this will be a fair way for decades to come. If the solution provided is tolerant and both sides contribute to making it work, then the risk will be reduced.

Professor Weller said the other three British countries could continue to remain the status quo or make further progress on their own.

He said: On the one hand, Scotland will benefit very much in terms of exercising autonomy and economic sovereignty. Also, there will be a strong role for Edinburgh in running operations in the UK, which are of common interest.

“And Scotland will get a higher visibility in international relations. On the other hand, there is no suggestion that Britain should be re-founded as a new federal state to make the lives of conservative people more comfortable.”

SNP spokesman said: The Scots have the right to decide their future, and in the 2014 referendum it will break Northside’s promise that Britain will become a federal state within a year or two. It is only by becoming an independent state that Brexit and Thorez can escape the power grabs initiated by the Scottish Parliament.

“In May, the Scottish citizens will be faced with a choice to leave their future in their own hands through a post-epidemic referendum, or in the hands of Boris Johnson.

