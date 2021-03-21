Russian envoy to US returns to Moscow after Biden calls Putin a killer: TASS





MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian ambassador to the United States arrived in Moscow on Sunday to discuss how to resolve the slippery relationship between the United States and Russia after US President Joe Biden said he believed that Vladimir Putin was a killer, TASS news agency reported.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it was recalling its ambassador, Anatoly Antonov, for urgent talks after Biden said in an interview with ABC that he believed President Putin was a killer who would pay the price for alleged US electoral interference – an accusation Moscow denies.

Putin responded to Biden by citing a Russian children’s playground song that whoever said it, did it, and offered to hold live talks online with the US president, a proposal Biden did has not yet retained.

Social media accounts for the Russian Embassy in Washington posted a photo of Antonov in the early hours of Sunday morning at a U.S. airport, with an Aeroflot plane idling on the runway.

Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov is on his way to Moscow to participate in consultations on rectifying Russian-American relations, the embassy said.

The two countries have said they will only cooperate if it is in their national interest to do so.

State broadcaster First Channel said Antonov told reporters before boarding his plane that there was a lot of work to be done for the Russian Foreign Ministry and others, but that ‘He had no doubt that keeping the lines of communication open was in the best interests of the American people. .

The channel then read what it said were excerpts from letters sent to Antonov by Americans before he left, apologizing for Bidens’ comments on Putin.

TASS said a plane carrying Antonov landed at Moscows Sheremtyevo Airport on Sunday morning.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Pravin Char

