British Minister hinted that COVID-19 regulations on overseas travel could be extended until summer | World news





Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the government would protect the success of the vaccine program at any cost as speculation increased that strict restrictions on foreign travel could continue through the summer.

As cases increase in several EU countries and the South African variant is more prevalent in France, some experts have warned of lifting the ban on holidays.

Mike Tildesley, a member of the Spi-M modeling group that participates in the government’s scientific advisory group for emergencies (Sage), said continental holidays this summer are currently very unlikely.

When asked about the prospects for the trip, Wallace said: We can’t be deaf to what’s happening outside of England. Looking at Europe and the rise in infections, you can’t take the tremendous risk of taxpayers, NHSs, and scientists in developing this vaccine.

And what would people say about it if we bring in a new variant that is reckless in some way and puts it at risk? He asked Sophy Ridge on Sky News. We have a good tour direction and got there. And I think we should preserve it at any cost.

Current travel restrictions remain at least until May 17th, according to the government roadmap for closing closures. The Department for Transport has formed a Global Travel Task Force to investigate how vacations and other travel can be facilitated.

The Cabinet is conducting a separate review of what forms of Covid certification can show that a traveler has been vaccinated or recently received a negative test result.

Shadow Foreign Minister Lisa Nandy stressed the need for the government to be careful.

Everyone is desperate to go on vacation, but you need to proceed with caution. She said at the BBC Ones The Andrew Marr Show that they couldn’t unlock too quickly or secure borders to allow the good work done with the vaccine launch to be released. We’ve seen that problem in the past.

Nandy also said he would not book vacation abroad.

As the European Union’s vaccination plans were shaken, Wallace warned the European Commission not to ban vaccine exports when the block leaders met later this week.

He’s been watching what’s happening around the world and has warned against attempting to cancel commercial contracts that the UK government has signed with EU pharmaceutical companies.

European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness refused to rule out an export ban on Sunday. Appearing on the Marr show, she stressed the need for a calmer approach and lamented what she called AstraZeneca saga.

It’s very disappointing and European citizens are upset and upset that the vaccine release hasn’t happened as quickly as we expected, she said. Both the EU and the UK have contracts with AstraZeneca. My understanding is that the company supplies the UK but not the European Union.

I think this is just about openness and transparency and addresses the concerns of citizens. Nothing else.

