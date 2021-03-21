2 shares of UK stock to buy now





Happy senior couple looking at their financial budget and using a laptop in their living room

I think some of the best UK stocks to buy right now are recovery periods. These companies can benefit as the UK economy opens up over the coming months and returns to pre-epidemic levels over the next few years.

With this in mind, there are two companies I recently reviewed to add to my portfolio.

Uk stocks

The first stock on my list is FirstGroup (LSE: FGP), a public transport company. This organization is more plagued than most people. Business-wide revenue plummeted as travelers were advised to avoid public transport and to work.

As a result, the company, like other UK stocks, reported a significant loss of 327m in 2020. Additional losses are expected in 2021. However, by 2022, the company and city analysts expect the group to recover profits. This is just a forecast at this stage and there is no guarantee that the company will achieve these forecasts. In 2022, you could earn far more or less than the 81 million net profits presented by analysts.

Still, these forecasts show the company’s potential. The main challenge facing the group in the future has to do with infectious diseases. If the limit lasts longer than expected, FirstGroups revenue will continue to be under pressure. You also don’t know how fast the traveler will be returning by public transport.

I think it’s a short-term headwind. In the long run, the government wants to encourage more consumers to use public transport and reduce their reliance on individual vehicles. Public transport operators like FirstGroup will be a key pillar of this strategy.

That’s the main reason you want to buy this stock for your UK stock portfolio after the company’s short-term headwind.

Stocks to buy now

The second business on my list of the best UK stocks I should buy right now is another recovery play, N Brown (LSE: BWNG).

This fashion retailer’s stock is about 50% lower than its pre-epidemic high. Although the business has faced challenges in the past 12 months, I think this ignores its long-term potential. In fact, current forecasts show that digitally-focused retailers today could generate a net profit of 37 million in 2022. This is a big turnaround due to the reported 58 million losses in 2019.

The story continues

Nevertheless, this is only an estimate at this stage and there is no guarantee that the company will achieve this goal. Clothing retail is a very competitive industry and a company’s fortune can change almost overnight. Just because N Brown appears to be successful today doesn’t mean that consumers will stick with their business for the next two years. This is the biggest challenge facing the group right now.

By focusing on the core plus size market, we believe that the company has an edge over its competitors. That’s why I want to buy stocks for my portfolio in the long run, past the risks faced by the business.

In short, as an inexpensive way to recover the UK’s economy, this could be one of the UK’s best stocks to buy right now.

Read more

Rupert Hargreaves has no position on the mentioned stock. Motley Fool UK has no position on the mentioned stock. The views on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the authors and may differ from the official recommendations provided by subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners, and Pro. At Motley Fool, we believe that considering a variety of insights makes you a better investor.

