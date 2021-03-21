MASTERSON ONLINE: A different US





The Alicia Patterson Foundation in New York City chose my proposal in 1975 to fund a year of travel to America during the bicentennial year where I regularly plug in my electric typewriter and write dispatches for 34 dailies about the nation and its people.

I still sometimes wonder why the judges voted for a young reporter from Arkansas as one of the five fellows. Judges included recognized national journalists such as the late Ben Bradlee and Helen Thomas. Authors Gloria Steinem and Francis Fitzgerald were also at the table. I suspect everyone saw me as an editor with a promise young enough to warrant a clawback.

So in 1976, with 5-year-old Brandon, we embarked in a 24-foot Coachman motorhome pulling a Honda Civic for what was to become a 23,000-mile odyssey, much like the one undertaken by the late author. John Steinbeck with his poodle Charley, which I referred to in my proposal. The author and Charley in 1960 traveled across America in a motorhome to capture the spirit of America. I had also quoted war correspondent Ernie Pyle, who had made a similar foray.

Before leaving the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record, where I was then editor, Bradlee, who was editor of the Washington Post three years away from Watergate, sent a long personal letter. He said he hoped the trip would broaden my “narrow horizons” and warned that I could be “assaulted” wandering this wild nation.

Turns out Bradlee should have withheld his criticism until 2020, when a divided country began to turn on itself to shame and assault the character of its fellow citizens. Many of those calling names only appreciated their largely radical views. In contrast, in 1976 most of the civilized adults I met would probably fight to the death to defend my right to believe as I did.

Working alongside Black Field’s Hands in a North Carolina tobacco field, sitting on the sidewalk interviewing a legless pencil merchant in downtown San Francisco, lining the bus through the dingy section of Bowery in New York and venturing 2,000 feet underground with The Cajun Salt Miners in Avery, Louisiana, I have had no negative experiences.

It proved what I believed: to earn respect, you have to give it to others. Thinking back on this year, it is shocking how much our country has fallen, especially in the way we treat each other.

Forty-five years ago, the national vibe I discovered along the highways was above all one of the hopeful pursuit of the American dream. Foreigners have never asked me about my political leanings. They didn’t care about personal matters any more than I did about theirs. We were just grateful to be freedom loving Americans with freedom of speech and expression.

To put this time in a historical context: Elvis Presley gave his last performance before he died. The US Department of Energy was formed, San Francisco elected the nation’s first openly gay city supervisor.

“Star Wars” was created. Apple and Microsoft incorporated. There were no violent laptops, cell phones, or video games. All the cameras used film. America has begun the transfer of ownership and control of the Panama Canal to Panama. Gasoline cost less than 50 cents a gallon (which mattered with a 50 gallon tank and a budget of $ 17,000 from the people of Patterson).

Arizona Republic investigative reporter Don Bolles was killed in a downtown Phoenix car bombing. Ten years later, I would fill his position.

I wonder what I would find today in the country where a once objective national media voluntarily chooses partisan sides; familiar cartoon characters, plastic toys, names of traditional dishes, statues and parts of our history are summarily erased from society; public cameras regularly capture our comings and goings; and biological males are allowed to compete athletically against females.

I am certain of one thing: the mood of the people – after having undergone radical social and cultural changes, 9/11 and terrorism, the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, the mass shootings, the hostilities which are troubling our national politics, virtually everyone has been mistakenly labeled racist, the crippling pandemic, our immigration crises, a dangerous push towards socialism and government control over freedoms, all with a tragically inefficient public education system – would reveal undoubtedly a very different nation from the one I wrote almost half a century ago.

Adult-minded US citizens in 2021 would be well served to consider the cultural damage we are inflicting on this once-brilliant city on a hill that has provided its citizens and the world with unlimited freedoms and shared prosperity.

What lasting value do we leave to our generations?

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly the way you want them to treat you.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas reporter, was editor of three Arkansas dailies, and led the Masters of Journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at [email protected]

