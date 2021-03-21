Covid: Why has the UK infection rate stopped despite vaccinations? | Corona virus





UK Covid-19 statistics are still encouraging, despite continued vaccine delivery in Europe. Hospital admissions and daily illness deaths continue to decline, with the numbers in the latter category now falling to double digits, and the former to about a tenth of the total two months ago.

However, it peaked as the number of new diagnoses in one different category per day declined from 60,000 and stabilized from about 5,000 to 6,000. So, why did this figure stop while deaths and hospitalizations continue to decline?

The reason is simple, scientists say. The vaccine has been particularly targeted to get the most vulnerable older people to get a jab before others, which is now affecting deaths and hospitalization.

Because the vaccine had a very high absorption rate in the age groups most likely to go to hospital or die, the number of infections is expected to remain the same and the death toll is reduced, Professor Steven Riley said. He studied epidemiology at Imperial College London.

People who are vulnerable, primarily due to old age, are being protected by vaccines, leading to declining mortality and hospitalization rates. Young people who have not yet been vaccinated but who are thought to be responsible for most of the transmission continue to spread the virus, but this transmission is being limited by closure.

Now that the school has reopened, the number of cases could increase, as seen in Israel, Riley added. When the vaccination program went smoothly and opened, cases and hospitalizations increased slightly, but the lifespan was very short. It started going down again very quickly. So the current Israeli data is encouraging.

However, Riley warned that the new variant could change its position in the UK and increase the number of cases slightly. On the other hand, the UK’s data after Christmas is positive. It looks very good at the moment, but cases need to be monitored by region to keep seeing the appearance and possible spread of new strains.

