Vaccine Wars: The Week That Shakes The British Covid Jab Rollout | Corona virus





For Stacey Harris, the hardest part in organizing vaccinations over the past few months has been stopping patients. They called and said they had the surgery and that I wanted the vaccine, she told the observer.

But last week its popularity has disappeared. On Thursday, Harris, the medical assistant receptionist at Faversham Medical Practice in Kent, learned that he could no longer find enough people to come in to get a jab.

They want to know which vaccine will be given, Harris said. And when you say its AstraZeneca, they say: I’ll wait for the next one. It becomes an absolute headache.

This is a recurring story nationwide after last week European countries decided to stop using the Oxford/Astra Zeneca jab due to concerns that it could cause blood clots. Just as Britain is ready to break out of blockade, the very means of releasing our large-scale immunization program is in crisis.

It’s not the only threat to your vaccination plan. Faced with a second threat in the form of President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyens, which has roots in Europe. Vaccine exports to countries where the EU does not allow supplies to reach the block could be stopped. She did not disguise the fact that Britain would be a major target for such a ban.

As a good measure, it was found last week that the UK lacked about 5 million jabs of vaccine from India, which could delay its plans to vaccinate adults in all countries by summer. The likelihood of returning to normal life in the sunshine as a weary nation was preparing to celebrate its first blockade anniversary suddenly became farther away last week.

Britain is being deprived of vaccines that more and more people don’t trust anyway. So, how serious is the threat to the vaccination program? Will a shortage of supply paralyze it? Or are we getting enough vaccines, but not enough people to get them?

Ursula von der Leyen, the chairman of the European Commission, announced last week a hidden threat to the UK’s vaccination program. Photo: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

This is an important question because vaccines are now considered a lifeline to return to normal. Here’s a point summed up by Professor James Naysmith, president of the Rosalind Franklin Institute in Oxford last week. Countries without advanced vaccine programs will face a very difficult path in the future, he warns. He added that vaccination offers the only real hope of ending the epidemic.

The threat to AstraZeneca jab’s reputation is a very serious problem as it is the cheapest and easiest vaccine to distribute across the planet, and it shows the extent to which suspicion has hampered its introduction. After anecdotal reports of side effects, French President Emmanuel Mark Long said preparations were non-effective for the elderly before retiring in January, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted that there were acceptance problems in his country.

Earlier this month, Austria and Italy withdrew their deployments after reports of adverse events. Then, on Monday, German health officials discovered that fewer women suffered from blood clots after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. Berlin ordered the suspension after France, Italy, Spain and many other countries.

European regulators resumed use of the vaccine after European regulators announced Thursday that Norway, Denmark and Sweden were still halting the vaccine, but France would administer the vaccine. Over 55 years old (weird when I asked older people a question of usefulness before Macrons).

Concerns about the potential link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and regular blood clots can now be discarded, said Professor Gino Martini, Chief Scientific Officer at the Royal Pharmaceutical Society. This vaccine is playing an important role in protecting vulnerable people from hospitalization and death and lowering infection rates.

Passengers are getting ready to board the train at Montparnasse train station last week to go to the province to avoid a third blockade in France. Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images

The AstraZeneca jab is skeptical, but the problem can have broad and worrisome implications. By having a message of doubt, not a message of reassurance, it is now in the hands of anti-white papers. Professor Beate Kampmann of the University of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in London said it was very well organized.

Nothing says blockade loudly as the hundreds of miles of traffic jams on every road in Paris and trains to the Mediterranean Sea and Brittany. And that’s what happened on Friday after French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced that 15 of the capital and a total of 94 departments would face new regulations. In the evening, traffic congestion of more than 250 miles affected the roads leading from the capital. Until Saturday morning, the city center looked devastated. The third wave of Covid-19 now felt itself.

About a third of the French population living in Paris and surrounding areas is affected by approximately 21 million people and several departments in the north and south. Unlike the three-month strict state blockade that began last year, the move is geographically specific and aims to stop the third coronavirus incident sweeping the country. Two-thirds of these are now very contagious English variants, with a surge in hospital intensive care admissions. Worryingly, the health officer reports that many new patients are younger than the Covid waves of the past.

This action was imposed at the end of an embarrassing week. On Monday, Macron announced that France would temporarily stop vaccinating AstraZeneca as a precaution in fear of possible side effects. The pause lasted 4 days. On Thursday, Castex returned to television on Friday to reassure skeptical Frenchmen that the vaccine is safe before closing their sleeves for the jab.

This dithering is bad. Especially in France, where the feeling of anti-backs is rampant, Paris-based journalist John Lichfield observed. However, some analysts say that not all criticisms that strike France are worthwhile. Health officials also claim that France is expecting to achieve its 10 million vaccination target by mid-April, and that it differs from claims about the vaccine supply.

However, Professor John Bell, who was involved in the development of the AstraZeneca vaccine, disagrees. On Saturday he accused the French people of undermining confidence in the vaccine. They sit on a vast stockpile of vaccines they haven’t yet distributed, while at the same time a large number of new strains are being introduced across the country. You couldn’t make it, he told the BBC Radio 4s Today programme. I’m not saying that you have a vaccine-related clotting problem and are at a very small level compared to the problems you get when you get sick.

Boris Johnson, who recently witnessed his popularity score rising, got an AstraZeneca jab last week. Photo: Andrew Parsons / 10 Downing Street / EPA

The fate of France and other EU countries and Britain is astounding. While the EU was buying vaccines like customers, the UK took a more direct approach, started doing business with vaccine manufacturers, and spent much more money to accelerate development, testing and production. The success of this strategy helped the government get the vaccine back before local elections in early May, and the Conservatives were able to open up a small edge over labor. Previously, it missed a huge lead last year, interrupting Covid’s processing.

Seasoned pollsters have been paying attention to the recent shift to Conservatives among voters aged 55 and over. In other words, among those who have gotten the jab and are amazed at how quickly the effect happened. In general, the Prime Minister’s personal rating will recover first, and then the party support will recover more slowly.

It did not appear to be divisive in times of national crisis and thwarted the Labor Party, which had struggled to find a way to attack the government’s performance. There are also complaints about Tori’s vaccination efforts, which have been conservatively successful. Health secretary Matt Hancock recently tweeted about the rate of vaccination in a message emblazoned with the brand.

Angela Rayner, deputy director of the Ministry of Labor, said the vaccination effort was a public sector success story, not Tori. I think there is a problem with it, she said. It’s not because the Conservatives did well. In fact, this is because the NHS, a public sector worker, took advantage of existing technology and applied it through local primary care services and local authorities. So I put success back on our scientists, first of all, the NHS and the public service.

However, from now until early May, there are many political pitfalls that Johnson can navigate. Dominic Cummings, former chief advisor to the prime minister, who left late last year, is causing problems for Johnson. Last week he accused the Ministry of Health of smoking ravages in some aspects of Covid treatment, and it reappeared on Twitter. His call for transparency in the government’s Covid response poses problems for the Prime Minister.

The sudden sluggish supply of vaccines last week means that new reservations for the jab were halted in April, showing how vulnerable the vaccine efforts are due to enormous global demand and the complexity of the supply chain.

And there are also potential problems with governments becoming victims of vaccine success, according to some polls. The voting rebound is so fast that they think people can start thinking about other issues, or if there is a setback in the unlocking timetable, it could make a big rebound for the government. Expectation management could be a problem for ministers, as senior scientists are already warning about allowing travel abroad this summer.

It remains to be seen whether the vaccine problem that swept Europe can be solved, and whether the UK can maintain its tremendous pace. Dr Gaurav Gupta, director of the Faversham vaccination center, said his team had invited 140 people to book a day last week. Only 40 were accepted. We were expecting a much bigger take-up, he said. At first, when I called the patient, it was almost 100% take-up and no one missed an appointment.

In fact, before last week, there were signs that the vaccination enthusiasm was going to decline, Harris added. You can already notice the change, she said. This week was a more dramatic change. All social media on Facebook. Everyone wants to know how you felt and how you felt. They are worried about the side effects. On the other hand, after a conversation with the patient, some respond. I told them they had been vaccinated directly. People listen. However, many people have already made up their minds.

This is a view shared by Dr Marek Jarzembowski, a GP in South London. Everything that’s going on in Europe, and the fact that when you started with a story one after another, delayed the delivery of inventory to the UK, people start to completely misunderstand that there is no smoke at all without fire. However, it is very important that everyone is vaccinated. It’s the way out.

