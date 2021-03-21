Make money with the digital revolution! Buy 4 UK Stock Ids before the ISA deadline





The digital revolution has helped many UK stock investors make great returns on the cash they have invested in the last decade. Topics such as the rise of e-commerce, the growing role of automation for businesses to cut costs, and the birth of the mysterious-sounding Internet of Things have recently proven to be a happy hunting ground for many stock selectors.

The digital revolution is likely to continue to generate huge profits for many UK stocks in the 2020s following the outbreak of Covid-19. Here are 3 UK stocks Id are willing to buy for my stock and stock close before the April 5th deadline.

Cloud 9

Flexible working practices continue to gain popularity due to technological advancements. The 2020 pandemic and its impact on millions of people around the world have reinforced the idea that partial or full homework will be the new standard. For example, according to a recent poll, less than one in five British people want to work outside the office five days a week after the outbreak of COVID-19.

We believe all of this is in the hands of the Io-Mart Group. This UK stock provides a cloud computing platform over a vast network of data centers. This allows employees to work smoothly and stay connected. However, problems with that center are always a risk that can cause huge operational problems for customers.

2 shares of UK stock already purchased

2020 has been a tough year for the wider retail sector. The Covid-19 closure and weak consumer confidence have disrupted revenues for numerous offline retailers. However, these conditions were favorable for those with extensive internet operations, with online-only retailers and shoppers rushing online. New online shoppers have emerged due to restrictions, and analysts have upgraded their predictions for e-commerce growth in the 2020s.

There are many ways UK stock investors can grab hold of the e-retail theme. And I decided to buy Clipper Logistics and Tritax Big Box REIT for ISA. These companies provide warehousing and logistics services for retailers, product manufacturers and couriers to receive parcels from business to consumer (or vice versa). However, keep in mind that changing consumer trends (those who prefer to spend on experiences instead of products and the increasing importance of sustainability) can hit the demand for professionalism in the future.

The story continues

Image of man checking stock portfolio on mobile phone and computer

Buy Another Top ISA

The digital revolution has also exponentially increased cyberattacks and online fraud activities. Therefore, businesses and governments have to spend more and more money to solve the problem. This was explained in the UK government’s plan announced last week to increase spending on cyber protection.

This is a matter of increasing profits on Avast. This FTSE 100 stock increased organic sales of its products by almost 8% in 2020. I am convinced that this particular operator has the scale to take over powerful U.S. industrial giants such as Microsoft and McAfee. That said, cyber attacks are becoming more and more sophisticated and this poses a significant challenge for security companies like this one. Failure to attract the attention of the public who fails to protect more than one customer can hurt your future profits.

Post to make money with the digital revolution! The UK 4-week Id, which was bought before the ISA deadline, first appeared at The Motley Fool UK.

Read more

