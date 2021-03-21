EU’s’Desperate’ Response to Covid Putting Britain at Risk, Sir John Bell of Oxford





Europe’s “desperate” response to Covid-19 means that South African strains are at risk of “overflowing in the back door” when the UK travels again, and the spread of the virus with a vaccine that is part of the Oxford Astra Zeneca vaccine team. It became irrepressible. said.

Sir John Bell spoke a few days after the government attempted to pour cold water, fearing that a third wave of the virus could hit Britain as more people started traveling to other countries.

The lack of genome sequencing to tell which strains are spreading in Europe is a major failure in Europe, said Regius, professor of advocacy for medicine and government life sciences at Oxford University.

He said the continent “has no idea what’s going on.” “They are desperate. They’re totally desperate. They don’t really do well in Europe.”

Figures released at the end of last week found that France, in particular, had a South African strain of 5 to 10 of the Covid-19 cases, meaning a much higher 3,000 cases than the UK. In the UK, approximately 259 cases of South African strains have been recorded.

There is still no clear data on whether the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines are effective against South African strains, but experts believe the vaccine can prevent serious cases.

But Sir John said the goal was to reduce the spread of moderate and mild disease, lowering the R-rate and ultimately killing the virus.

“We think the AstraZeneca vaccine is pretty good at reducing the spread, but not in South Africa. I think it will be the same for everyone, including Johnson and Pfizer.

“Our greatest danger in the UK is for South Africa to reach us on continental Europe. There are quite a few now.”

He said the problem with the spread of this virus and the inability to control mild and moderate disease is “if the virus is pushed too much, all kinds of strains will appear and you will know who will lose health.” Everything will be gone, but it could get even worse. “

Concerns over the strains spreading across Europe were growing in the scientific community last week, and Professor Neil Ferguson said Friday he was “optimistic about this one warning that this strain of concern should be stopped.

Sir John said the national vaccination efforts alone would not be enough. Purely “everyone is vaccinated [within your own country] It doesn’t solve the problem. “

“Everyone has to take a deep breath and realize that we’re not there yet. We need to pay attention to global issues much more effectively, immunize people in developing countries and try to reduce spread everywhere.”

