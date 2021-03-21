COVID-19: Summer Vacation in Threats British Says’We Can’t Be Blind’ for Increasing Events Abroad | British news





Summer vacation can be threatened by a surge in coronavirus cases abroad. The British are being warned. We can’t be deaf and blind to what’s happening outside the UK.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told Sophy Ridge on Sunday that “we cannot risk the benefits of vaccination campaigns.”

“If we import a new strain that is reckless and risky in some way, what will people say about it?” He added.

“We have a good direction of travel, we’re getting there, and I think we have to preserve it at all costs.”

Former Minister Steve Baker, a member of the growing Tory rebellion, agreed to be cautious to prevent expanding the country’s emergency coronavirus law by October.

He told SROS “there’s a very good example to say and see and say that the government should take a very cautious view because of the situation in other countries.”

Baker added that he thinks it is “necessary” to take a different approach to international travel compared to the domestic situation.

“Because our vaccination program is speeding up and people are vaccinated, you’ll be able to travel if it’s safe, but the same… data appears.”

However, despite concerns that the coronavirus will be imported from Europe, pressure remains on the government to allow foreign holidays.

Brits are currently not allowed to leave the country unless travel is on the restricted list of exceptions, all arrivals must be quarantined, and people from high-risk countries are expected to be quarantined at their hotel.

Tori politicians are among those calling for the easing of these restrictions, and former Secretary Desmond Swain said, “The point of a successful vaccination campaign is that we want to use it.”

The UK has given one of the most successful COVID-19 vaccination programs in the world, 51% of 52.7 million adults are first given the coronavirus vaccine.

These successes meant fewer deaths and cases in the UK along with the closure, and 96 people died within 28 days after a positive test was reported on Saturday and an additional 5,587.

Swayne said: “We must not forget the enormous economic costs of continuing the closure for more than a day.

“I think we’ve been paying too much attention and haven’t felt enough urgency for the damage.”

Huw Merriman, Chairman of the Transport Selection Committee, said: “Given the success of the vaccine launch in the UK, it is essential that we keep our dates solid and pay dividends in the form of international summer trips.

“This will energize everyone and help preserve jobs in the travel industry.”

Former Cabinet Secretary David Davies supported “intelligent blockages against countries that have suffered a third wave” instead of expanding an all-out ban on overseas travel.

“We use vaccination passports, inspections, quarantine, absolute blocking of high-risk countries. This is the set of things we should use.”

Transport Minister Grant Shapps said he is concerned about the development of Europe, where infection rates are increasing and many countries are tightening regulations.

France has seen the largest increase in a day since November. Germany is experiencing an exponential increase in infections, and Italy is the third country in Europe last week to surpass 100,000.

There is concern that a low vaccination rate across the block could lead to new strains that could evade the vaccine. Otherwise, most of the UK’s vulnerable people can be safely protected.

The government task force is scheduled to update to the Prime Minister on April 12 on the possibility of resumption of overseas travel, but the overseas summer vacation is expected to be canceled this year.

Professor Mike Tildesley, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modeling Group reporting to the government’s Emergency Scientific Advisory Group (SAGE), told BBC Radio on Saturday: “International travel this summer is sadly for the average vacationer, I think. It’s very unlikely.

“If, for example, in July and August, when a lot of people start going abroad, we are taking real risks because there is the potential to bring more of these new strains domestically.”

Vaccination programs in Europe were sluggish last week before even being halted for three days due to concerns that the use of the Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine could be linked to blood clots.

The vaccine has been declared “safe and effective” by European pharmaceutical regulatory authorities, but both early as well as delays in supply issues and the reluctance of some leaders to support the AstraZeneca vaccine have affected the EU’s vaccination hopes.

