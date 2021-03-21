NS&I says Australian grandchildren need a UK bank account to maintain premium bonds.





Dear JR,

You are not alone to face this riddle. Of the 870,000 offshore holders of premium bonds with a total investment of 1.4 billion, 94% are still required to provide NS&I with UK bank account information.

NS&I ran into serious problems with customer service after drastically cutting savings rates in November and triggering customer churn. The knock-on effect is that many premium bond holders are unable to provide the requested account details. A spokesperson for NS&I apologized for having trouble finding the information.

For international bond holders, NS & I said it may not be realistic to continue holding bonds without providing UK account information.

This is disappointing. Many overseas customers, like their grandchildren, have held bonds for decades and will be reluctant to give up.

The odds of winning monthly prizes are small, don’t mind the 1m pot, but when you cash them out, there’s no. NS&I said that over the past six years, overseas holders have won 273 great value (more than 5,000) awards, two of which are 1m jackpots. Now offshore bondholders who are unable to open a UK bank account seem to be facing Hobsons’ choice with just one monetization option.

Many banks do not offer UK accounts to non-residents. With Brexit, customers from European Economic Area countries can soon be added to this list.

NS&I suggested that your grandson call the group helpline on 01 253 832007 to discuss your options.

Will they get more joy than you? I have my doubts. I struggled to get a definite answer. You will definitely know that relatives residing in the UK like you will not be able to receive any prizes on their behalf, unless you have a power of attorney registered in each grandson’s personal account (which is completely legal, but NS&I guarantees this) Said I wouldn’t do it). Anyway, this expensive and time consuming route says it doesn’t suit you.

If you can’t or don’t want to open a UK account, you can monetize your bonds. NS&I issues a warrant for the full value of the closure. At least this will reassure you that your money isn’t permanently trapped like you were afraid of.

Tell them you’ve decided to wait and see. I think this is a wise policy as NS&I confirmed last week that preparations for overseas customers are under review and in the meantime, customers and grandchildren will continue to receive prizes.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos