Despite vaccine launch, fourth Covid-19 wave still’possible’ in UK





One scientist warned that despite the vaccine launch, the fourth wave of Corona 19 could hit Scotland.

Professor Andrew Hayward said the fourth wave across the UK was’still likely’ because some people have not yet been vaccinated.

Tragedy remains on the epidemic front every day, despite continued declines in infection rates and deaths (Image: Adam Gerrard / Sunday Mirror)

He added that the future wave of deadly bugs would be less dangerous, but that’s because a lot of people got one or two jabs.

Professor Hayward of University College London spoke in an interview with Times Radio.

“I think another wave is possible,” he said.

“The difference is that if another wave had been hospitalized or not vaccinated, deaths and hospitalizations would be considerably reduced because, unfortunately, dying people were given high levels of vaccination.

“So, the results of the other waves are small. Of course the problem is that we don’t know exactly how few are.

“We know that some people haven’t been vaccinated yet, because their intake hasn’t been completed.

Professor Andrew Hayward said another wave of Covid is'possible'.

“We know the vaccine is not 100% effective, but it is very good.”

He said that if more infections do occur, Covid should “watch very closely” who is infected and whether they belong to a vulnerable age group.

His remarks came as Britain moved toward easing the containment restrictions.

Covid-19 vaccine launch began earlier this year (Image: Getty) See more related articles

Social distancing measures are expected to continue until at least June.

As vaccine launches are expected to break the chain between Covid cases and deaths, the most vulnerable are protected, so an increase in infection may not trigger the inevitable surge in hospital cases.

Yesterday, the government’s SAGE committee confirmed that the R number, which measures the rate of spread of the virus, fell between 0.6 and 0.8.

This means that it transmits the virus to 6 to 8 people out of every 10 people infected, so the number of people who get Covid at a time is decreasing.

Professor Hayward also said that Europe is “very worried” as it moves into the “third wave” of coronavirus cases with “relatively low vaccination levels”.

He added that it is unlikely that the government would like to encourage travel to European countries that are currently experiencing high levels of coronavirus infection.

“I think the government has always made it clear to travel abroad… Any changes or plans will change accordingly,” he said.

He said there are two things to consider. The first is that “some European countries are likely to show high levels and are unlikely to recommend travel to countries with high levels of infection.”

Second, he said, “It’s about keeping an eye on which strains are dominant and even common in each country.”

“One of the more worrisome things about this resurrection is that in some parts of Europe the South African variant is starting to rise to a higher level,” he added.

He said this strain is “particularly concerned” because the vaccine’s effectiveness is “very low”.

“That’s why we must be very careful about it,” said Professor Hayward.

Nearly 50% of the adult population in the UK has been vaccinated against the coronavirus for the first time.

However, the jab program may be delayed from March 29 to the next month’s “significant reduction” of available capacity.

A letter to the NHS facility warned that in April the doses entering the country would be reduced.

First reported by the Health Service Journal, this document warns: “The government’s vaccine task force has informed us that starting March 29th, the weekly supply from manufacturers from the state will be significantly reduced. That is, the first dose is quite limited.”

“Currently they are predicting this will last for four weeks as a result of a decline in the national inbound vaccine supply.

According to yesterday’s data, an additional 4,802 people tested positive for Corona 19, and 101 people died within 28 days of being infected with the virus.

