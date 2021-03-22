British couple’s best romantic vault hall will want you to bookmark after closing.





It’s not too late for love and you can soon reschedule the long-awaited Valentine celebration.

Whether you’re looking for four-stock beds, fine food, idyllic views or a fantastic atmosphere, Good Hotel Guide knows the best accommodation in the country with rooms for romance for loving couples.

The recent coronavirus blockade meant we couldn’t kick our loved ones out for a romantic break during the Valentine’s Day weekend in February, but there’s hope on the horizon with the Prime Minister’s roadmap to the Covid-19 pandemic now unveiled.

Hotels across the UK can welcome paying guests from May 17th, picking your favorite ones for your long-awaited and beloved Valentine’s Day escape here.

1. Lewtrenchard Manor, Lewdown, Devon Lewdown, Devon's Lewtrenchard Manor

It’s easy to see why the old mansion of the Murray family is the Good Hotel Guides 2021 Romantic Hotel of the Year. Stucco ceilings, antique-filled rooms, and ornate fireplaces are the order of the day.

Before dinner in the wood-paneled dining room, descend down the river through the beautiful woodlands. Two of the cheapest classic rooms have four posters. The main building’s traditional Melton or the silly modern Merrial.

B&B doubles at 180. Find out more at lewtrenchard.co.uk.

2. The Cookie Jar, Alnwick, Northumberland

Yes, it’s set up where it used to be a former convent, but it’s more sensational than Spartan in the 11-room bolt hole with a bistro.

From Penhaligon toiletries to complimentary bottles full of cookies in each room, luxuries are everywhere in the striking turquoise interior. The best is a chapel suite with stained glass windows and a roll-top copper bath, but the Mother Superior suite is pretty much the same.

Some rooms have views of Alnwick Castle, with a view of the castle walls, even from the terraced gardens with fire pits and cigar shacks.

B&B doubles at 175-360. Learn more at cookiejaralnwick.com.

3. Jeakes House, Rye, Sussex Jeakes House, Rye, Sussex

Fall in love, but not in money? Find the beams and atmosphere at this B&B in a registered building adjacent to the 17th-century merchant’s house.

The best of the 11 bedrooms has a 4-stock and roll-top bathtub. Try the Conrad Aiken room, named after the author who owns the house. Have a drink at the theater bar or cuddle by the log burners in the parlor. Breakfast is served in the former chapel.

B&B doubles at 100. Find out more at jeakeshouse.com.

4. Portobello Hotel in London Portobello in London

This fortress in Notting Hill Bohemia is brimming with exotic fabrics, colorful furniture, and can be found at the nearby Portobello market. From cozy attic lofts to spacious suites with round beds, it is difficult to choose from a diverse collection of 21 rooms, one with murals on the walls and the other with a Moroccan theme.

Downstairs, there’s an honest bar every time your beloved cheers call, and when you crave more than romance, order a plate or snack together in your room.

B&B doubles at 250. Find out more at portobellohotel.com.

5. The Three Chimneys, Dunvegan, Isle of Skye

What’s more idyllic than the white-painted crofters lodge in Skye’s sturdy and beautiful area overlooking Lake Dunvegan?

In addition to food for the soul, a smart restaurant with rooms recently acquired by Hotelier Gordon Campbell Gray, you can be sure of delicious food locally grown, fished or gathered.

The six modern bedrooms are located in the next building with sea views and rain showers. Staying here isn’t cheap, but it’s special.

B&B doubles in 365. Learn more at threechimneys.co.uk.

6. Strattons, Swaffham, Norfolk Strattons in Swaffham, Norfolk (Image: goodhotelsguide.com)

Full of art, antiques, and quaintness, this 14-room hotel is in a historic market town and has its own shops and deli and restaurants.

The bedrooms have a sumptuous style with angel murals, a mermaid mosaic in the bathroom, or a bowler hat lampshade. Even the cheapest room feels special, but one bag is the Red Room with Jacobean 4 shares, a double bathtub at the end of the bed, acres of scarlet velvet, fireplace and patio garden.

B&B doubles at 159. Find out more at strattonshotel.com.

7. Langar Hall, Langar, Nottinghamshire Langar Hall, Langar, Nottinghamshire (Image: goodhotelsguide.com)

The queen of romance, late Barbara Cartland, stayed in this apricot-washed Georgian mansion set in a pretty park near Nottingham when traveling south from Scotland.

Don’t be afraid. Her room is no longer pink, but now it has a modern look with birch wallpaper. Other rooms range from a more traditional style with four posters to a cozy chalet on a croquette lawn.

You can enjoy fine dining in the elegant restaurant where Langar lamb and souffle are one of the outstanding dishes.

B&B doubles at 125. Find out more at langarhall.com.

8.Newforge House, Magheralin, Co Armagh Newforge House in Magheralin, Co Armagh (Image: goodhotelsguide.com)

Perched on a 50-acre lot on the edge of a quiet town, this vine-covered Georgian mansion has been loved and lived by six generations of the same family.

The antique-filled interior reflects its history, just like the original wood and tile floors and elegant décor.

The six bedrooms come standard with cut flowers and fresh milk, one of which has four posters and the other half tester.

Local and home grown produce is used by owner John Mathers to cook delicious dinners. They also infuse their own gin and vodka.

B&B doubles at 145. Find out more at newforgehouse.com.

9. Penally Abbey, Pembrokeshire Penally Abbey, Pembrokeshire (Image: goodhotelsguide.com)

The ruined chapel of the gardens collapsing into the sea adds to the charm of this Georgian Gothic home with curd windows looking across Carmarthen Bay and overlooking Calday Island.

Owner Melanie Boissevain is an interior designer and is on display in each of the 12 beautiful bedrooms, with a calming palette.

The decor of the dining room, such as forest wallpaper, chandeliers, gold-rimmed mirrors, and wooden candlelight tables, is deliberately short, but offers a delicious menu using local produce.

B&B doubles at 155. Learn more at penally-abbey.com.

10. Augill Castle, Kirkby Stephen, Cumbria Augill Castle, Kirkby Stephen, Cumbria (Image: goodhotelsguide.com)

With towers, battlements, wood paneled walls and ornate ceilings, this Victorian silly castle feels like part of a fairy tale. Some of the 13 bedrooms spread between the castle and the cottage have turrets for wardrobes, while others have stained glass windows, fireplaces, and four-stock or sled beds.

Enjoy afternoon tea and candlelight dinner on 20 acres of grounds.

B&B doubles at 200. Find out more at stayinacastle.com.

What to make for the most romantic break? Let us know in the comments below.

All prices are based on stays in May 2021. Travel restrictions apply during pandemic periods, and always check the latest government guidelines before booking or traveling.





