Florida becomes third US state to surpass 2 million COVID-19 cases FOX23 News





Florida has become the third U.S. state with top 2 million cumulative COVID-19 cases, according to a count from Johns Hopkins University.

The Sunshine State reported 5,105 new cases on Saturday and 62 more coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, meaning Florida now only trails California and Texas in total infections, the WTVJ reported.

As of Sunday, the figure had increased by nearly 4,000 additional cases for a cumulative total of 2,008,349 cases, resulting to date nearly 33,000 deaths linked to the virus.

The figures come as the United States approaches 30 million cumulative cases and more than 542,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins tally.

California has reported more than 3.6 million cases, resulting in nearly 57,500 deaths, and Texas has reported more than 2.7 million cases, resulting in more than 47,000 deaths.

New York follows Florida closely with nearly 1.8 million cases, resulting in more than 49,000 deaths; Illinois has reported more than 1.2 million cases, resulting in more than 23,000 deaths; and Georgia has reported more than one million cases, resulting in more than 18,500 deaths. Ohio and Pennsylvania are each approaching the million-case mark; North Carolina, New Jersey and Arizona have each reported more than 835,000 cases; and Tennessee is approaching 800,000 cases.

Meanwhile, nine other states have reported more than half a million cases, including Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, Virginia, Missouri, South Carolina, Alabama and Minnesota . Twelve states have reported more than 300,000 cumulative cases but less than half a million, including Colorado, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Maryland, Utah, Washington, Iowa, Arkansas, Mississippi, Kansas and Nevada.

Click here to see the full state-by-state tracking of CNNs.

