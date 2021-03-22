Britain’s defense cuts reveal the gap between ambition and action, Labor says | Defense policy





The Labor Party accused the government of presiding over the gap between ambition and action ahead of Monday’s defense review, which is expected to cut 10,000 British troops.

The party came up with figures that during the parliamentary period, which was shrouded by an increase of 16.5 billion in capital budgets announced in November, it would cut 2.4% on a real-world basis.

Shadow Defense Secretary John Healey has questioned whether the planned cuts will enable the government to achieve its goal of deploying British troops more broadly around the world.

Additional military cuts could seriously limit the capabilities of our troops while deploying abroad, supporting our allies, maintaining strong defense and resilience, Healey said. There is a gap between government ambitions and actions, which will grow with this new review.

The Department of Defense will publish a paper on the size and shape of the military for five years on Monday, and ministers are already emphasizing that the military will be of a size suitable to cope with the threat.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace declined to deny the fact that it plans to reduce the army’s target size from 82,000 to 72,500 when pressed at Sky News Sophie Ridge on Sunday.

What I’m going to do is have an army of the right size that can meet the government’s ambition to have a global UK that values ​​and supports our allies and an army of the right size to stand up to the threats.

After Brexit, the ministers want Britain’s defense posture to expand, expanding its presence in the Indo-Pacific region around China, and overturning the decision of the Wilson government in 1968 to withdraw British troops from East Suez. They will emphasize that with the help of battlefield drones and communication technology capable of tracking the position of troops on the ground, smaller and highly skilled troops can have a greater lethality rate.

When the Royal Marines become future commandos, they will be given an additional 200m, the SAS and other special forces will increase in size, and the army will form an upgraded Ranger regiment.

But in a Conservative Manifesto during the campaign, Boris Johnson took a different tone, stating that there was a distinct difference in defense between him and former Labor leader Jeremy Corbin, who was a rival at the time.

We will not cut the army in any form. Johnson tells reporters at the event that we will keep the size of our armed forces as we are increasing our funding.

What can be helpful for the government is that the military’s target size will be reduced, but in part it reflects the years of failure to recruit enough to reach the military. At the beginning of the pandemic in April, it was 73,900, but in January it increased to 76,350.

Labor calculations based on figures published in the November Spending Review show that daily defense spending will increase from 29.7 billion in 2019/20 to 31.5 billion in 2021/22, but will remain essentially until 2024/25. , Real value has been gradually eroded by inflation.

Sir Keir Starmer’s leader, Labour, is emphasizing Britain’s commitment to national security to redefine its image after Corbyns’ four-year leadership.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos