Emily Appleton and Anton Matusevich Named British Pro League Week 2 Winners by Loughborough

Appleton and Matusevich named British Pro League Week 2 Winners at Loughborough

8 hours ago

Winning 14 wins in her first 14 matches is a staggering record, but Appleton, who now has up to 36 points, says it won’t stop trying to improve.

The 21-year-old who beat Maloni 6-2 6-3 on Friday’s full stage said, “I think there’s a lot I can do.

“I’m never happy with the way I do it and I always think there’s room for improvement, so next week I’ll go back to plan and see what else I can do better.

“It was a really tough game. It was a battle. Eliz definitely made it work for me. We played earlier this week and it wasn’t easy.

“I knew there was a battle in my hands today and I was very happy to be victorious.”

In the men’s competition, Anton Matusevich defeated Mark Whitehouse in the thrilling Battle of Bowfin and became the king of Week 2.

White House, 27, balanced a math degree with a tennis career at Imperial College, while Matusevich, 19, studied data science courses in lockdown and is a keen economist.

The two are also practice partners, but Mathussevich, one step ahead of the White House in the UK rankings, took first place with a pulsating Super Tie Break 10-6.

The Sevenoaks star took the first set 6-2 before Whitehouse showed all the bouncy to overcome knee injuries and level up on tie breaks.

However, Matusevich has returned from the champion tiebreak again, and British No 17 believes he is finally adjusting to the indoor environment of the Dan Maskell tennis center.

“It was a really fierce final and I’m really happy to get through it,” he said.

“I think I’ve just gotten used to the conditions. I’ve played quite a bit, played Dan Cox on the second day, and it’s probably the best match I’ve ever played in my life.

“I’m really focused, really consistent, trying to grab my serve and join the rally. I’m very happy to get through. I think it’ll get much better once I get used to it.”

The Premier League of English Tennis and the idea of ​​Jamie Delgado (Coach of Andy Murray), the British Pro League brings together some of the best British pro players and runs over nine weeks from March to November.

Competitions throughout the season include players competing in a round robin manner in a private qualifying manner for eight weeks, and the weekend playoffs give you the opportunity to earn ranking points for the November finals week qualifier.

On Sunday, Dan Cox defeated close friend Sean Hodkin 6-1 6-2 to finish third in the men’s competition.

Experienced Cox went down to Whitehouse in the semi-finals on Saturday, but made an impressive look 24 hours later to earn 12 important ranking points.

No.206 worldwide, who competed in the first round of Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, believes that embracing the innovative British Pro League format is the perfect way to raise the world tennis rankings.

The 30-year-old said: “This format is great for my game.

“I’m going to come back and play too many games, so I’ll try to play as many games as possible.”

In the women’s competition, Beth Gray returned from late-night grief on Saturday, defeating Alice Gillan 6-1 6-2 to take the 3rd-4th place.

British No.20, Gray crossed the 5-1 lead twice against Maloney in the semi-finals, but lagged behind to earn 12 ranking points and raise the overall tally to 27.

And the 25-year-old, who will return to week 4 on April 19 without playing in week 3 next month, said, “Especially after last night’s defeat, it had a big ending this week.

“I think I was able to come back really well today. It was nice to wipe the slate clean by taking only one point at a time.”

With a prize pool of around 500k and broadcast live on BT Sport, the British Pro League is the only place where groups of British players come together and compete year-round.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

