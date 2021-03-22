Covid Timeline: Key Moments in 12 Months Since First UK Shutdown





medium

More than half of the UK adult population received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, which was hailed as a phenomenal achievement by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

It’s a reminder of another important moment since Britain fell into a national blockade almost 12 months ago.

March 23: Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the first UK lockdown, informing the public that he can only leave his home for limited reasons: shopping for food, exercising once a day, going to work for medical needs, and going to work when absolutely necessary.

All stores selling non-essential merchandise are closed, public gatherings of two or more are prohibited, weddings are included, but events other than funerals are canceled.

March 24: Hancock says it is preparing a new Nightingale hospital that can accommodate 4,000 people at London’s ExCeL center.

Read more

March 25: Prince of Wales tested positive for the coronavirus, but only shows mild symptoms, Clarence House says.

March 27: Johnson and Hancock tested positive for Covid-19, and Professor Chris Whitty, UK Chief Medical Officer, said they had symptoms and were in self-isolation.

April 5: The Queen tells the country that if we unite in the face of the coronavirus outbreak and unite, we will overcome it.

Prime Minister Downing Street said he was admitted to the hospital for testing as a precaution as symptoms persist.

April 6: Downing Street said Mr. Johnson’s condition had worsened and he was moved to the intensive care unit at St. Thomas Hospital.

April 7: Downing Street says PM’s condition is stable and feels good. He was later transferred back to the ward from intensive care.

April 12: Johnson is discharged from hospital and will continue to recover from Checkers, Downing Street says.

The number of hospital deaths among those who tested positive in the UK exceeded 10,000.

April 30: At the first Downing Street press conference after being admitted to the hospital, Mr. Johnson said the country is now at the peak of the disease.

May 4: Londons ExCeL Center’s first NHS Nightingale Field Hospital has announced that it will be on standby.

May 5: The UK declared that the number of deaths from the coronavirus increased to more than 32,000, the highest number in Europe, beyond Italy as a whole.

Rainbow

May 10: Johnson announced that they would ease the blockade in Britain by letting people know they can sunbathe in the park and leave their homes to work out more than once a day.

May 18: Anyone over the age of 5 will qualify for coronavirus testing if they show symptoms, which expand to include loss of taste or smell.

May 22: Reportedly, Johnson’s chief aide, Dominic Cummings, alleges violating government containment rules when seen on parental property in Durham. And son.

May 23: A second witness told the newspaper that Mr. Cummings saw a week ago at Bernard Castle, a popular tourist destination 30 miles from Durham, during a period he considered himself isolated.

May 25: Cummings defends his actions at a press conference in the Downing Street Rose Garden, saying he believes he has acted reasonably and does not regret his actions.

May 28: NHS Test and Trace is officially released across the UK with the help of 25,000 contact trackers, but the companion app is still delayed by a few weeks.

Johnson has announced that groups of up to six people can meet outside.

2020 review / PA Wire

May 30: Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said the UK is facing a very dangerous moment with the easing of containment restrictions.

June 1: Reception in the UK, as students in first and sixth grades return to their classrooms, the closure is mitigated.

June 16: The inexpensive steroid dexamethasone is hailed as a major breakthrough, as research shows that it is the first drug to reduce deaths from coronavirus.

June 19: UK Chief Medical Officer agrees to lower coronavirus alert levels from 4 to 3 after a consistent and consistent decline in cases in all four countries.

July 3: A list of 73 countries and territories is published that British tourists can visit without self-isolation upon return, including popular short-haul destinations such as Spain, France and Italy.

July 4: With pints pouring into pubs and lockdown restrictions eased across the UK, couples finally say I do it.

July 17: Johnson eases homework guidelines as early as November as he plans a significant return to normalization in the UK.

July 24: Face shields are mandated in stores across the UK, and 100 fines are imposed on those who violate the rules.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Scotland / PA Wire

July 30: People who test positive for or show symptoms of coronavirus are now required to self-isolate for 10 days as Hancock warns of a second wave starting to spread across Europe.

August 3: The government launches an eating out plan offering half-price meals at restaurants, pubs and cafes during August.

August 24: Prime Minister petitions parents to return their children to classroom when school resumes.

Sept. 8: Hancock warns of second peak following growing number of cases of concern.

As the government works to curb the increase in coronavirus cases, ministers have announced that starting September 14, social gatherings of more than six people will become illegal in the UK.

Sept. 17: Baroness Dido Harding denies testing and tracking systems are failing, but admits that a surge in demand is significantly exceeding capacity.

September 18: Johnson warns that a second coronavirus has arrived in the UK.

The R number, which represents the number of people an infected person will transmit the virus to, is estimated to be between 1.1 and 1.4, which means that cases can increase very quickly.

Coronavirus Wed Dec 9, 2020 / PA Wire

Sept. 21: Chief Scientific Advisor Patrick Vallance said the UK could see 50,000 cases per day by mid-October until mid-October unless urgent action is taken, and more than 200 deaths a month later. I said at a TV briefing.

September 22: The Prime Minister prepares to announce new restrictions, including a 10pm curfew for British pubs, bars and restaurants starting September 24th.

Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove encourages people to work from home now, if possible.

September 24: A total of 6,634 novel coronavirus cases were recorded, the highest daily figure to date since the outbreak began.

October 12: Prime Minister launches a three-tier regional alert level system for the UK and the Liverpool City area is the only region in the Tier 3 very high category.

October 31: Mr. Johnson announced that British people would be instructed to stay home for four weeks following another national closure, along with the closure of entertainment and non-essential stores.

November 24: The British government and mandated administration agree on a plan to form a Christmas bubble, allowing families to reunite during the festivities.

December 2: England’s national blockade ends and is replaced by an enhanced three-tier system.

Meanwhile, the UK became the first country in the world to approve Pfizer and Bioentec’s coronavirus vaccine.

Staff nurses work in the hallways of the Acute Dependency Unit / PA Wire.

December 8: 90-year-old grandmother Margaret Keenan became the world’s first patient to receive a Pfizer/Bioen Tech jab as the NHS launched its largest vaccine campaign ever.

December 14: Hancock told lawmakers that a new strain of coronavirus has been identified in southern England and that the number of cases associated with the new strain is growing rapidly.

London and some areas of Essex and Hertfordshire are subject to stricter restrictions following a very rapid and exponential increase in cases.

December 19: After scientists warned of the rapid spread, the Prime Minister effectively returned to November’s closing rules, moving to the newly created Tier 4 for two weeks, for nearly 18 million people in London and in eastern and southeastern England. Cancel Christmas. New variant VUI 202012/01.

December 30: It was announced that an additional 20 million people in the UK would put the most stringent restrictions in place, resulting in a total of 44 million (78% of the population) in Tier 4.

Meanwhile, Oxford University and AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use in the UK.

January 4, 2021: The Covid-19 alert level should be raised to the highest level of 5, according to a joint recommendation by the UK Chief Medical Officer.

Coronavirus Tue Jan 5, 2021 / PA Wire

In a speech that aired that evening, Mr. Johnson announced a third state closure for Britain. This has urged most students to stay home to keep schools from closing and people to stop the NHS from being overwhelmed by the soaring coronavirus infection.

January 9, 2021: Queen and Duke of Edinburgh get vaccinated against Covid-19 and take unusual steps to disclose health concerns.

January 19, 2021: According to antibody data from the Office for National Statistics Covid-19 Infection Survey, by December of last year, 1 in 8 people in the UK had Covid-19.

January 26, 2021: According to government death toll measurements, more than 100,000 people in the UK have died within 28 days of being tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began.

February 2, 2021: During the first national blockade in April, Sir Tom Moore, who circulated 100 laps of his garden before turning 100 and raised more than 32 million for the NHS, dies after testing positive for Corona 19.

Sir Michael Ball dedication to Tom Shaw / PA Wire

February 15, 2021: Travelers arriving to the UK from countries on the red list of travel bans are now required to be quarantined for 10 days at government-approved hotels.

February 20, 2021: The Prime Minister promises to provide the vaccine to all adults by July 31st, and to adults 50 years of age and older by April 15th.

February 22, 2021: Johnson unveils a roadmap to lift the blockade with a four-phase plan to gradually ease UK restrictions through June 21.

March 8, 2021: All children from all year groups will return to classrooms in the UK, and outdoor after-school sports and activities can also resume.

People can also have one-on-one meetings socially away from others outdoors in public places.

Coronavirus Monday March 8, 2021 / PA Wire

March 17, 2021: NHS leaders warn that delivery will be delayed in India and the vaccine supply will drop significantly over the four-week period starting March 29, as 1.7 million batches must be retested. The health minister said the vaccination program is ongoing to meet the government’s goals.

Meanwhile, European Union governor Ursula von der Raien is threatening to block vaccine exports to the UK amid ongoing efforts to supply the Oxford/Astra Zeneca jab.

March 19, 2021: Prime Minister receives the first Oxford/Astra Zeneca vaccine at St. Thomas Hospital in central London.

March 20, 2021: The government announced that as of March 19, half of the UK adult population had received the first Covid-19 vaccine against 26,853,407 people aged 18 or older.

