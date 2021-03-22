The new 20m competition aims to plan a greener future for British shipping





Artists Appreciation of the Pollution-Free Ferries Under Development by Artemis Technologies in Belfast | Credit: Artemis Technologies

The new Transport Department initiative will support the development of zero-emission ships and infrastructure that can drive the decarburization of shipping.

The government has urged shipbuilders, shipping companies, ports, scientists and academia to submit proposals to a new innovative technology competition that could chart the green future of the UK shipping sector.

The Department of Transportation said this morning that the £20 million green transport competition will support testing of projects that could bring the sector closer to net zero emissions, such as hydrogen-powered ships and electric charging point port infrastructure.

It urged players in the maritime sector to work with scientists and scholars on the competitive offer, and noted that the experiment would allow companies to test emerging green technologies “from a commercially developed perspective” if proven to be successful.

Maritime Minister Robert Court said the start of the event is a “turning point” in the UK maritime sector. “It’s an opportunity for companies to develop the technology of the future while not only protecting the environment, but also driving economic growth,” he said. “I urge the country’s top thinkers to come up with their green ideas and help us provide a better and cleaner maritime sector.”

Meanwhile, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps highlighted how a net zero transition in the shipping sector could create jobs across the UK, revitalize coastal communities, and bring the country closer to the 2050 net zero target.

“We have a proud shipbuilding history and we are determined to work with the industry to develop future innovations and build it to achieve our net zero goal,” he said. “We are innovating maritime technology and will forever change the way this country sails, from electric boats to hydrogen ports, and bring jobs and prosperity to the UK.”

The UK, along with all other sectors of the economy, has committed to net zero domestic ocean emissions by 2050, but there is increasing pressure from the Green Group and the Climate Change Committee’s Climate Change Committee to set a global precedent and expand its reach. Among the climate targets to formally include emissions from international shipping and aviation.

The government has released details on the green shipping competition and has funded two key studies focusing on how governments and industry work together to bring the various sectors of the maritime sector to zero net emissions.

The first research produced by the Carbon Trust and published in late spring will focus on the recreational craft sector and explore how governments and industry can work together to increase the supply and demand for eco-friendly leisure boats and sports vessels. said. According to the government, the recreational craft sector is worth about £1.6 billion in annual exports and employs around 40,000 people.

“The recreational crafts sector covers a wide variety of ship types and has unique challenges to overcome,” said Tom Delay, Chief Executive Officer of Carbon Trust. “Accelerating the development and use of low-carbon technologies requires a combination of targeted innovation support, cross-industry collaboration, and regulatory and financial intervention.”

Meanwhile, a separate study produced by the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult and the Workboat Association at the request of the government will explore how all operational and maintenance vessels operating in the North Sea offshore wind sector can be zero-emissions by 2025. . said.

Andrew Jamieson, chief executive of ORE Catapult, said the report will “clearly” reveal that the North Sea’s wind farm, ship and port operators are “united” with a desire to decarbonize their activities. “We are confident that the UK supply chain has the knowledge, effort and innovation to support these ambitions, creates and grows jobs in coastal communities and provides a foothold for the UK to lead the clean maritime industry of the future,” he said. .

The government is expected to stipulate the details of the decarbonization plan for all means of transportation in the transportation decarburization plan, which is due to be published this spring.

