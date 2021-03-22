Census 2021: UK Snapshots Give People Insights On What Results Will Look Like | British news





As millions of people complete the 2021 census, a snapshot of the lives of most of the UK is being captured today.

People from England, Wales and Northern Ireland are writing a census that will be primarily online for the first time since it started in 1801, with people in every ten years taking place. Scotland is expected to be implemented next year.

For the first time, there are questions about sexual orientation, gender identity, and whether you have served in the military. It is optional and remains anonymous.

A Sky News correspondent interviewed people from different parts of the UK to gain insight into how this year’s census might look and how it will affect the way people respond.

Sexual and gender identity

Kakan Queresh, 51, from Birmingham hopes that new questions about sexual orientation and gender identity will help paint the first real picture of how many people are LGBT.

“I was really happy to receive the census form because I was talking about sexual orientation, gender identity and religion for the first time this year,” he said.

Image: Khakan Quereshi said she is delighted with the addition of sexual orientation and gender identity to this year’s census.

“They are all spontaneous questions you don’t need to answer, but I proudly said that I’m gay and Muslim because I want to have a real reflection of the society we live in.

“And those who aren’t uncomfortable with being in the community can remain anonymous and even send an independent form.

“It will give us a more accurate indicator of what services we need, so we want our services and funds to match that.

“We hope that more South Asians and people from minority backgrounds will fill out the form as we continue to complain about the lack of resources, but we hope the impact of this year’s census will make a lasting change for the better.”

Brexi

Gregory Jankoviks is Hungarian and owns a Polish general store in Ealing, West London.

“I have been to the UK since 2012, and I have a wife and a young son who are born in the UK,” he said.

Image: Gregory Jankovics did not consider leaving England because of Brexit, but some of his friends

“Because I have a Polish store, most of the products come from Poland, so Brexit prices went up, and three of them stopped shipping a bit.

“Brexit didn’t convince me to leave or go. I had plans to stay in England for a long time. It’s just a matter of time. After Brexit, everything should come back to normal.

“I have a friend who left because of Brexit, and I came here to make money or find a temporary job, but I had no plans to stay.

“Maybe Brexit made them leave sooner, but in the end, those with long stay plans will not leave because of Brexit.”

The global epidemic of the corona 19 infectious disease

Anupa Roper, 42, from Leicestershire, served as a primary school teacher for 17 years, but as a supply teacher, he found out that he was no longer needed when the school was closed to most students during the closure.

“I quit my job because there were no additional adults at school, just because there were key staff members,” she said.

Image: Supply teacher Anupa Roper was unable to work during closure.

Without income, she had to find another job, started writing and is engaged in social media campaigns.

She describes the census questions about her job as “a time of reflection.”

She said: “My identity, of course, being a mother and a wife has always been an elementary school teacher, and it made me think about what happened last year and what will change in the future.

“It made me rethink my life.

“I have to think about my ticking. I had to ask my husband what to put down, and I ended up choosing’self-employed’ and it was really weird.”

Nationality

Saif Munir is from Doncaster and is a first-year film undergraduate student at Leeds.

Born in England and born with a Pakistani heritage, Saif is said to be British.

“Being a British Asian is challenging because it feels unusual, but because it’s where you become a British, it makes the British feel too,” he said.

Image: Saif Munir is a Pakistani heritage and was born in England.

“It has more to do with the British. Being a British citizen has everything to do with the British.

“Because I was born here, of course, I support the country where I was born. I feel completely British.

“There seems to be a lot of change over the past decade. Now, there is a lot more acceptance of a variety of cultures.

“There is more acceptance everywhere as people can be seen everywhere, influenced by different cultures in different regions.”

