Gordon MP Calls UK Government for Broadband Transmission Support





Gordon MP Richard Thomson criticized the UK government for not supporting ultra-fast fiber optic broadband transmissions across Scotland.

His remarks were exchanged in the House on Thursday, followed by a response to the House of Representatives Jamie Stone. British Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sports, OIiver Dowden, attempted to criticize the Scottish government for the record of providing broadband projects, despite the full reservation of authority over telecommunications and broadband regulation to the UK government.

Despite the telecommunications being assigned to Westminster, Thomson explained most of the work to connect people in some of Scotland’s most rural areas to high-speed broadband, and has received direct support so far beyond what commercial operators provide themselves. Investment by the Scottish government.

The MP said last week at the Scottish Parliament’s Rural Economics and Connections Committee that Minister Paul Wheelhouse said that the Scottish government had invested 575 million of the 600 million R100 projects, of which 384 m were allocated for investment in the North. In contrast, the UK government invested only 3.5% in this project.

Thomson said: The epidemic has highlighted the importance of a stable digital infrastructure. It’s important for everyone to have fast and reliable broadband access, and it’s frankly a shame that the UK government spends time attacking the Scottish government over broadband rather than spending money to properly carry out its carefully protected responsibilities. .

Even the UK government’s most basic universal service obligation of 10Mbps for broadband speeds relies on being able to get a reliable 4G mobile signal for something else regulated by the UK government that doesn’t yet exist in too many areas of the Scottish countryside in many cases.

In stark contrast, the Scottish government has stepped up investments of hundreds of millions of pounds in its own resources so that much more of Scotland can now enjoy ultra-fast broadband than when left to the market and the British government. Provide by yourself.

Central Scotland is encouraged to benefit from UK government investment in Gigafast broadband. However, you shouldn’t sacrifice the rest of Scotland and rural communities that need additional assistance to reach broadband speeds that are now taken for granted elsewhere.

I urge the British government to go beyond the instinct of seizing power and instead transfer the power and resources for broadband to the Scottish government to continue working to connect the Scottish countryside.

The British government has not yet responded to Mr Thomson’s comments.

