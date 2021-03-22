EU export ban will delay UK covid vaccine promotion by two months | Corona virus





The Guardian’s analysis revealed that the UK’s Covid vaccine program would delay the government’s two-month delay in derailing plans to resume the economy this summer due to EU export bans.

The ban, scheduled for discussion by leaders of the 27 EU member states on Thursday, will severely delay the UK’s vaccination efforts and will force the government to limit the lives of its people.

However, according to a report from data analytics firm Airfinity, it won’t be of much benefit to programs that EU member states are struggling with.

Research suggests that a relatively small number of doses stored within the block will accelerate the total vaccination of all adults in the EU by over a week.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to speak with Europeans ahead of Thursday’s talks. Government sources said Johnson spoke last week with Dutch and Belgian Prime Ministers Mark Rutte and Alexander De Croo, president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. He will talk with other EU leaders in the future, government sources said.

On Sunday, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the EU’s reputation was jeopardized, warning that the world is watching as 27 heads of state and government prepare to make a decision.

If the contract is broken and undertaken, something very risky will happen to the trading block that prides itself on the rule of law, he told Sky News. One thing we know about vaccine production and manufacturing is counterproductive in that it is cooperative.

Not only will they undermine the opportunity for their citizens to have adequate vaccination programs, but they will also undermine many other countries around the world with their reputation for the EU, which is very difficult to change in the short term.

Von der Leyen said last week that the EU is considering all options and is ready to introduce emergency controls over vaccine production and distribution to cope with the crisis of the century.

The 27 state governments and heads of government will be videoconference Thursday to discuss the next steps amid growing concerns over the third coronavirus infection. The plan to meet in person was canceled on Sunday to account for increased infections.

France and Germany have spoken privately to activate Article 122 of the EU Treaty, which was last used during the oil crisis in the 1970s, allowing the block to take urgent steps to control the distribution of essential goods.

European Union Financial Services Commissioner Mairead McGuinness said on Sunday: European citizens are upset and upset that the vaccine release did not happen as quickly as we expected.

EU member states administered 10.4 vaccines per 100 people as of Saturday and 42.7 jabs per 100 people in the UK.

About 10 million vaccines have been exported from factories in EU member states to the UK, mainly by Pfizer/BioNTech. The UK was only expected to ship some parts by the end of the summer, but awaiting a Pfizer capacity of around 30m and Johnson & Johnson’s 30m.

According to Airfinity, the UK government has achieved a goal of 6 weeks or more ahead of the first vaccination for all adults in the UK by the end of July by the last two weeks.

A two-week delay in vaccination is expected from June 10th to June 23rd due to a recent supply problem at the AstraZenecas facility in India.

However, according to Airfinity, the export ban on doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines produced in Belgium and Germany will delay all adults from receiving their first jab until August 5th with the largest exports to the UK.

An analysis commissioned by The Guardian added that banning all exports of vaccines scheduled for distribution, including those from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, would delay that goal to August 27th.

Airfinity Chief Executive Rasmus Bech Hansen said: The export ban is a defeat and threatens the scale of global production.

The ban means that the EU will administer slightly higher doses in the short term, but it will not fundamentally change the availability of the vaccine and the EU may soon rely on importing the vaccine.

The ban poses serious danger to the UK, and the UK’s potential retaliation against sub-components will harm the EU and the UK as well as the world and will slow overall production significantly.

Airfinitys estimates are based on the time it takes the UK to provide at least one dose to 75% of the population. This is the same as more than 95% of adults consume it.

The EU has set a goal of completely preventing 70% of the population by the end of the summer.

According to Airfinity, the EU is targeting a full vaccination of 75% of the population by August 31, despite current difficulties, including a short supply of AstraZeneca.

Their analysis suggests that if you keep and use the dosage the EU means for the UK, it will come out for over a week. [19 August], Because the collective population is much larger.

The Commission and member governments were furious at AstraZeneca’s failure to provide the promised 120 million dose of vaccine this quarter as it continued to fulfill its contractual obligations with the UK government.

The company pointed to the prepaid funding provided by the UK government for cooperation with Oxford University, as well as the company’s policy of creating a customized supply chain for the EU and the UK.

AstraZeneca exports very small volumes from EU plants to the UK, but the Commission is showing great interest in jabs and parts made at the company’s Dutch facility. Sources suggested that the commission could first block exports if requested.

