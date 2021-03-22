Su-Nak Postpones UK Online Sales Tax Decision





Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will wait until the fall to decide whether to introduce a UK online sales tax to match the arena between high streets and online retailers, government officials said.

Sunak wants to wait for President Joe Biden’s U.S. administration to reveal whether it will support efforts to reform global digital tax regulations led by the Paris-based OECD.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister will release a variety of tax advice along with a summary of answers to future reviews of business rates. Sunak is considering whether to introduce a tax on online sales while also reforming its charges on commercial real estate.

Businesses are largely divided due to the advantages of online sales tax. Especially because many “brick” retailers sell their products online. Most downtown retailers prefer simple business rate cuts.

Sunak will postpone all online tax decisions and the results of a business rate review that began in July until the fall, officials said.

The prime minister’s allies said they want to see whether U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will support a global approach to taxing digital services. The G7 summit held in Cornwall in June is considered an important moment.

A UK Treasury official said, “The US has already made some moves on this, so we want to give it some more time.

The UK introduced its own limited digital services tax in April 2020, primarily targeting large multinationals, which is expected to raise around £500 million by the end of Congress.

Separate online sales tax affects more companies. A 2% charge for goods purchased online can increase £2 billion annually. Meanwhile, business rates are a significant source of revenue for Sunak, generating around £30 billion.

When the Treasury Department announces its response to a business rate review, it can confirm that many retailers want to cut their bills rather than new taxes for online retailers.

Tej Parikh, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, added that the epidemic “just repeated the distorted competition between online retailers and offline stores.” “It’s important for the government to find ways to alleviate the high interest rate burden on high prices. Do it. While being careful not to hinder digital growth

The trade organization British Retail Consortium said it should be a key principle that retail is a taxed industry and that there should be no net additional tax burden levied on it.

The OECD is leading multinational negotiations to modernize the international tax system through two new measures. One aims to introduce a global minimum corporate tax rate.

The other allows countries to tax some of the global interests of multinational corporations based on the location of the company’s customers, even if sales are made remotely.

recommendation

The bill, which would primarily hit the tech giants in the US and luxury companies in Europe, was very controversial, and the US got out of negotiations last year when it was President Trump.

The recent Biden administration’s move has attempted to ease the US position, but tax experts have suggested that the delay in the British Prime Minister’s online sales tax decision is driven primarily by domestic pressure rather than international concerns.

Dan Neidle, partner at law firm Clifford Chance, argues that the UK’s online sales tax plan is “everything about increasing profits” and will not affect the same companies as the OECD’s proposal targeting multinational tech giants.

“The OECD process will not pay taxes because either Ocado or Sainsbury are domestic companies that pay taxes in the UK. But it will,” he said.

Heather Self, a partner at accounting firm Blick Rothenberg, said he suspects the Treasury is using the OECD negotiations as a “target or excuse” struggling to reform the UK’s business interest rates.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos