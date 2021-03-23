COVID-19: Sombre Event Celebrates First Blockade Anniversary Across Britain | Political news





On the anniversary of Boris Johnson’s first blockade, a terrible year of around 150,000 COVID-related deaths across the UK is marked by a grim ritual.

The Prime Minister has claimed that a year has passed since he gave his dramatic “stay at home” television speech, and that last year was one of the hardest years in American history.

And Prince Charles, a sponsor of the charity hosting the event, is urging the country to work for a future inspired by the best values ​​it has shown over the past year.

March 2020: PM’s full statement to the country

A minute of silence is maintained in honor of those who have died across England at noon, and at 8 pm people are encouraged to stand at their doorsteps with telephones, candles, and torches to mean “Lighthouse of Remembrance”.

This anniversary coincides with Johnson launching a diplomatic offensive behind the scenes to stop the European Union’s threat to block the export of coronavirus vaccines to the UK.

The Prime Minister is also warning that the possibility of a surge of new cases across Europe, the third wave of the pandemic that put France and Italy under new containment restrictions, will head to the UK.

Johnson, who is said to be a national day of reflection hosted by a late-life charity, Marie Curie, said he would personally watch the silence for a moment. It will also be held at the Capitol.

On the anniversary, the Prime Minister said, “In the past 12 months, we sincerely express our sincere condolences to those who have caused great damage to all of us and have lost loved ones.

“Today, the first anniversary of the blockade is an opportunity to look back on one of the most difficult things in our country’s history, the past year.

Looking back on a year of COVID-19

“We must also remember the great spirit our country has shown over the past year.

“Working in the front line as a nurse or caregiver, working to develop and supply vaccines, helping with jabs in arms, homeschooling children, staying home to prevent viruses, we all have done our part. Spread of.

“Everyone in this country has saved lives, our NHS has been protected, and we have started a prudent path to completely ease restrictions.”

Prince Charles, patron of Marie Curie, looked back over the past year and said: “All of us were inspired by the skills we witnessed, humbled by the devotion shown by many, and moved beyond words to our sacrifices. Bonn.

PM warns that Europe’s third wave will hit Britain

“Whatever our beliefs or philosophies, let’s take a moment together to remember those who are lost, to be grateful for their lives, and to admit the inexpressible pain of parting.

“In their memory, let us decide to work for a future inspired by our best values, which has been so clearly shown by the people of this country through these most difficult times.”

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said: “This day of reflection is an opportunity to pause and remember everything that has happened in the past year, to mourn those who have died, and to express our gratitude to those who have taken care of us and our community.

“It is a moment when we pray together to our Heavenly Father to comfort us in sorrow and lead us to the hope of the risen Christ and the eternal life he promised.

“When we think about the plague, He strengthens our resolve to rebuild a kinder, fairer and more compassionate society, joins those in need and guides us to honor those we have lost over the past year. I hope.”

COVID-19: state of lockdown

During the day-PM will address Tory lawmakers ahead of the Commons vote on further blockade measures Thursday. Churches and cathedrals will ring bells, light thousands of candles and offer prayers commemorating the anniversary of the blockade.

London’s skyline turns yellow and landmarks such as the London Eye, Trafalgar Square, and Wembley Stadium light up as the sun sets.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will turn yellow at 8pm and the club will join in midday silence.

Public buildings that will be lit across the UK include Cardiff Castle and Belfast City Hall.

In Wales, First Deputy Secretary Mark Drake Ford will attend the national coronavirus celebration at 5:15 PM and participate in a one minute silence at noon to remember those who died last year.

The Day of Reflection is supported by more than 250 organizations, including 82 leaders from religious and politicians, medical organizations, charities, businesses, emergency services, public sector organizations, and community groups.

Celebrities, including prominent War Horse author Sir Michael Morpurgo and rock musician Suzi Quatro, and Cockney Rebel’s Steve Harley, are engaged in a series of online conversations to help those who feel isolated and grief.

In Portsmouth, the church will deliver over 50 boxes of chocolates and cards to GP surgeries, nursing homes and schools to thank key workers for their epidemic efforts.

According to the latest data from the National Statistical Office, 147,681 people have died across the UK where COVID-19 is currently mentioned in death certificates.

The Health Foundation charity calculates that people who died of COVID-19 lost an average of up to 10 years of life, and a total of 1.5 million years of potential lives.

And James Taylor, executive director of strategy at Scope, an equal disability charity, said: “Last year, the epidemic has had a tremendous impact on the lives of people with disabilities.

“Nearly two-thirds of those who died from the coronavirus were disabled. It’s a surprising and tragic statistic. We remember them and we think of their families.

Chris Hopson, Chief Executive Officer of NHS Providers, said: “No one could have imagined that the terrible COVID-19 would hit our lives last year this time we went into the first national lockdown.

“Today is a day of reflection. It is a day of reflection on the 146,000 people who have died from COVID-19 in the past year.

“It was a national tragedy and after every death it will be a story of sorrow and sorrow.”

The nursing staff will also pause to say thank you for a year of public sacrifice and remember the loss of friends, colleagues and patients.

Royal College of Nursing leader Dame Donna Kinnair said: “After a year of sacrifices and gestures, big and small, we express our gratitude to the public. In times of loss and fear they helped us dig deeper. .

“We will take a day to remember and reflect on the future we want as much as that year.”

Labor Party Shadow Cabinet Secretary Rachel Reeves said: “Looking back over the past year, we owe those who have lost their lives to learn lessons from the epidemic and build a stronger future for our country.

“An open investigation into the pandemic will be at the heart of this.”

Lockdown: One Year On is a special program that celebrates the first national closure anniversary for Sky News at 7 o’clock tonight.

