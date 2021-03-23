UK government sets bold vision for the future of clinical research delivery





As a world leader in designing and delivering research, it strengthens the UK’s renowned research expertise. Ambitious vision to unleash the true potential of patient- and NHS-centered research Using lessons from COVID-19 to build a better state, governments will create a patient-driven digital-based research environment that pursues innovation

Patients, clinicians and researchers across the UK can benefit from an ambitious vision for the future of clinical research delivery in the UK as the UK government sets out to create and include more efficient research delivery, more diverse and accessible research. . NHS research.

Saving Lives and Improving: The future of UK clinical research delivery, announced today and developed by the UK government and mandated administration, offers a way to deliver faster, more efficient and innovative research by streamlining the cost, contracting and approval process. HRA’s Rapid Ethics Review Pilot aims to cut the time to provide final opinions on research applications in half.

Using best practices makes it easier to get involved in research, increases diversity, and allows more people from across the UK to participate. Working with Centers of Excellence, such as Leicester’s BME Health Center, there will be more support for research from more diverse and underserved communities and innovative approaches such as remote eConsent and digitally used University of Birminghams Dare2Think clinical trials. A follow-up method of recruiting 3,000 patients with atrial fibrillation across the UK for study.

NHS will be encouraged to put research offerings at the center of everything they do and to be an essential and rewarding part of effective patient care. This means building a culture in all health and healthcare settings that are positive for NHS and research, where all employees are empowered and supported to participate in clinical research delivery as part of their work.

Health and Social Services Minister Matt Hancock said:

Clinical research is the backbone of healthcare and is a way to improve the detection, diagnosis, treatment and prevention of diseases and improve the lives of patients across the country. This is no more true than our response to the epidemic.

By leveraging our world-renowned research expertise and strong partnerships between businesses, academia, the NHS and government, we are determined to make the UK the best place to conduct clinical research that will improve people’s health. All over the world.

Breakthrough technology, data and analytics will transform healthcare services and save lives. Now is the time to seize this opportunity and realize this vision.

The COVID-19 epidemic has focused on the strength and importance of the UK research base. Rapid delivery of clinical trials like RECOVERY has shown how the UK can set up trials in record time without losing rigor. This strength of study delivery allowed the UK to identify dexamethasone, the first proven treatment for COVID-19, which reduced the mortality rate of COVID-19 patients requiring artificial respiration by a third and up to 27,000 people. It is believed to have saved lives. Hundreds of thousands of people live in the UK and around the world. Our research has also made a leading contribution to international vaccination efforts to shed light on the way back to normal.

We have also learned important lessons from the epidemic about where we can improve, including supporting medical and research personnel who have been trying to care for us during the epidemic, ensuring support and resilience for future challenges. They also identified the need to go further in terms of designing and delivering innovative trials.

Lord Bethell, Minister of Innovation, said:

We are rapidly approaching global healthcare phase change with new technologies and treatments that change the way disease is diagnosed, treated and prevented.

We must act now to put Britain at the forefront of this medical revolution. Our vision is innovative in the UK, available to all research sponsors and patients, and sets how to achieve a resilient clinical research delivery system that can cope with the medical crisis of the future.

The vision is built around five main themes.

Clinical Research Included in the NHS: Creates a culture of research nurturing where all medical and administrative staff feel empowered to support and participate in clinical research as part of their work. Patient-Centered Research: To make research accessible and involved as easily as possible for everyone across the UK, including rural, diverse and marginalized populations. Streamlined, Efficient and Innovative Research: The UK is considered the best place in the world to conduct fast, efficient and cutting-edge clinical research. Research through data and digital tools: The UK has the world’s most advanced data-driven clinical research environment and builds a unique data asset to improve healthcare and treatment. Sustainable and Supported Research Workforce: We offer rewarding opportunities and exciting careers to all medical and research staff of all professional backgrounds, in both commercial and non-commercial research.

To achieve these goals, several priority areas have been identified, including improving the speed and efficiency of research setup, building a digital platform to deliver clinical research, and making research more diverse and relevant throughout the UK. This will provide a clinical research environment that breaks down existing barriers and pursues patient-centered innovation.

Following the start of the vision across the UK, from 2021 to 2022, the UK government and its mandated administration will be followed by action plans and strategies that will establish how the vision will begin to be communicated.

Dr William vant Hoff, Chief Executive Officer of the NIHR Clinical Research Network, said:

Clinical research is a key part of an innovative and forward-looking healthcare and management system. Our learning from the epidemic shows that it is possible to include clinical research in the NHS and is available to both patients and the NHS. The implementation of this vision enables more healthcare professionals to participate in research, improve treatment, and benefit patients across the country.

This vision reflects the ambitions of all four governments in the UK and has been developed through a broad cross-sectoral approach including the NHS, medical research charities, life sciences industry and academia. Key areas of activity will be provided through continuous cooperation between sectors and organizations.

Eluned Morgan, the Welsh government’s mental health and wellness minister responsible for research and development, said:

We encourage and support medical and medical research to ensure that medical and medical research is of the highest standards of international scientific quality, is relevant to the medical and medical needs and challenges of Wales, and improves the lives of patients, people and communities. Do it. The vision we present today puts clinical research at the heart of what we want to achieve, meaning Wales is playing a full role in providing the world’s best UK research system.

Scottish Government Health Minister Jeane Freeman said:

Scotland is home to a vibrant and innovative research environment. Through NHS Research Scotland and the Scottish Government’s Office of Chief Scientists, NHS and universities lead, support and deliver world-class research. This has already changed the lives of patients in Scotland, England and around the world. The vision for clinical research that we launch today demonstrates our ongoing commitment to working together based on our strengths and enabling everyone to benefit from advances in healthcare.

Northern Ireland Administration Health Secretary Robin Swann said:

In Northern Ireland, we are at the midpoint of our 10-year strategy of research for better health and social work, which is how the health, well-being and prosperity of the Northern Irish population deliver health and world-renowned R&D benefits Explain whether it is. Social Welfare. The vision of delivering clinical research, which we are starting today, provides additional momentum to our plans and enables the UK to be committed to making it the best place to conduct innovative research for the benefit of all.

Background information

The vision for the future of UK clinical research delivery was developed by the UK Recovery, Resilience and Growth Programme. This four-country cross-sector group is made up of the major organizations that provide clinical research in the UK, including:

British Pharmaceutical Industry Association (ABPI) Association of Medical Research Charities (AMRC) Scotland Chief Scientist Office (CSO) Department of Health and Social Services (DHSC) Health and Medical Research Wales (HCRW) Health Research Organization (HRA) Health and Northern Ireland Social Work ( HSCNI) Pharmaceutical and Medical Product Regulatory Authority (MHRA) MedTech Industry Representative NHS England and NHS Improvement (NHSE/I) NHS Digital NHSX National Institute of Health (NIHR) Life Sciences Office (OLS)

Vision Development includes the Life Sciences Council Clinical Research Working Group, the Clinical Research Alliance, headed by Baroness Blackwood, the NHS, academia, regulatory agencies, the life sciences industry, medical research charities, patient participants and public.

Clinical studies available across the UK:

In the UK, the NHS is supported by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) along with other networks that provide research. As one of Europe’s largest national clinical research funds, NIHR provides staff, facilities, training, and skills to help your research thrive.

In Northern Ireland, health and social work research is supported through the Department of Public Health’s Health and Social Work R&D Department to provide research for better health and social work, a 10-year strategy. This strategy describes how the health, well-being and prosperity of Northern Ireland populations benefit from world-renowned R&D excellence in health and social work led by Northern Ireland.

NHS Research Scotland (NRS) in Scotland supports clinical research activities through collaboration between the Scottish Government’s Chief Scientist Office and the Scottish Health Council. The NRS works with Scottish universities and other organizations to ensure that Scotland provides the best possible environment to support clinical research.

In Wales, the NHS is supported by Health and Medical Research Wales, which promotes and supports health and medical research, to ensure the highest international scientific quality, is relevant to the health and medical needs and issues of Wales, and to the lives of patients, people and communities. Policy and implementation differences in a way that improves

