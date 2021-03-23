US travel groups push White House to restart timeline Global Travel – Skift





The US Travel Association, alongside 26 travel and aviation industry organizations including the American Hotel & Lodging Association, the International Air Transport Association and the US Tour Operators Association, urged the Biden administration on Monday to implement a risk-based data system. roadmap conducted to lift all remaining international entry bans into the United States.

In addition, the groups want the White House to adopt a clear plan on travel restrictions by May 1 so that the summer travel season is not lost.

Part of what they recommend is negotiating bilateral agreements to open up travel corridors between destinations. However, the so-called travel bubbles have not proven to be effective.

Citing recent advances in public health, including the rapid rise in U.S. vaccinations and declining cases and hospitalizations, U.S. travel groups have called for a full reopening of tourism to inbound international visitors by the 4th July. This would allow visitors from the European Schengen area, Brazil, UK, Ireland, China, Iran and South Africa to enter the US with Covid or vaccinated test results.

A full recovery in travel will depend on reopening international markets, and we also face the challenge of reviving business travel, said US Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow, adding that domestic tourism alone , although possible this year, will not be enough.

According to the US Travel Association, international travel to the United States fell 81% in 2020, with 62% and 77% dives from Mexico and Canada, respectively, representing a loss of $ 146 billion to the US economy, plus 1.1 million jobs that could be lost if the trip is not fully reopened. By allowing inbound travel by July 4, 2021, the tourism group told the White House, the United States would consider a $ 30 billion recovery, along with 225,000 restored jobs.

Based on this data, U.S. travel groups support exempting vaccinated travelers from testing requirements, removing quarantines for tested travelers, including an updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC ) to reflect this change and the development of uniform federal principles for COVID-19 health credentials to verify Covid test results and vaccinations.

In its latest policy change earlier this month, the CDC did not lift its recommendation that American travelers should avoid international travel, despite the 31 million Americans vaccinated at that time. The Biden administration is unlikely to admit a change in its strict approach to US entry now.

As the Covid variants spread to other parts of the world, even to countries that are also leading vaccinations and are now returning to lockdown, there is a real risk that the hasty lifting of travel restrictions to states. -United at that time may further delay a full recovery.

Photo credit: U.S. travel groups urged the Biden administration on Monday to ease restrictions on inbound international travel. Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

