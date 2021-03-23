US Senate Confirms Former Union Leader Walsh As Labor Secretary | News from the United States and Canada





With the vote, the Senate completes confirmation of Joe Bidens’ cabinet nominees to lead 15 key US executive agencies.

The United States Senate has confirmed Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, a former local union leader, as the next United States Secretary of Labor.

The Senate voted 68-29 Monday to confirm Walsh as the head of the Labor Department, which is responsible for nationwide workforce policies, including workplace safety and standards for wages and working hours.

Walshs ‘confirmation complements Senate confirmation of President Joe Bidens’ Cabinet nominees to head 15 key executive departments in the United States.

The role of the US Secretary of Labor is generally more proactive in Democratic administrations than in Republican administrations, and Walsh will take the job at a time when the United States faces high unemployment, worsening economic inequality and a crisis. growing controversy over the rules governing construction workers.

Walsh, 53, is the son of an Irish immigrant who grew up in a working-class neighborhood in the city of Boston.

As a young man, Walsh had followed his father through the construction work and joined Local 223 of the Workers’ Union, where he became president.

He was elected mayor of Boston in 2014 and was a member of the United States House of Representatives representing Massachusetts from 1997 to 2014.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, candidate for President-elect Joe Bidens for Secretary of Labor, is the son of an immigrant Irish construction worker and a former local worker union leader. [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]American workers will finally have one of their own at the head of the Department of Labor, someone among American workers who will fight for American workers, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Schumer said that under former President Donald Trump, the Labor Department has too often sided with American business, not the American workers it was trained for.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and 28 other Republicans voted against Walshs’ confirmation on Monday, complaining that the Biden administration’s first labor policy measures would not create jobs.

The Biden administration has already signaled it will ask [Walsh] to implement a variety of policies that don’t serve the long-term interests of American workers, McConnell said.

On February 28, Biden posted a video message to Twitter supporting a battle led by Amazon employees in Alabama to form a collective bargaining unit. Rarely do US presidents engage directly in organizing.

I made it clear during my campaign that my policy would be to support organizing and the right to bargain collectively, Biden said.

There should be no intimidation, coercion, threats, or anti-union propaganda, he said.

The AFL-CIO federation of unions is seeking to pass legislation in Congress that would promote and protect the right of workers to organize into unions.

A February survey by the AFL-CIO found that 58% of likely US voters support the Department of Labor by using the enforcement power to crack down on platforms like Uber and Instacart that treat workers like contractors self-employed, which means that they do not enjoy social benefits.

Walshs ‘confirmation ends Bidens’ cabinet on the 61st day of his presidency.

To fill the rest of his administration, Biden has yet to appoint dozens more to key under and assistant secretary positions in Cabinet departments and other agencies.

Later this week, the Senate is set to confirm Bidens’ nominees for Deputy Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, U.S. Surgeon General, Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services and the assistant secretaries of the energy and treasury departments.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos