Smooth Geothermal Infrastructure, UK Geological Energy Observatory





Driller taking core samples at the British Geological Energy Observatory in Glasgow (Source: British Geological Survey)

The British Geological Survey (BGS) has issued a tender notice for supplier procurement to provide geothermal infrastructure for the Glasgow Observatory.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) and Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) are building a mine water geothermal research facility in the Cuningar Loop in eastern Glasgow as part of the UK Geoenergy Observatories project. Both NERC and BGS are part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

As part of the work of the research facility, BGS has announced a tender announcement for the design and construction of geothermal infrastructure for the UK Geo-Energy Observatory in the Cuningar Loop, Glasgow, UK.

The contractor’s main responsibilities include, but are not limited to: Detailed design and construction of work; Work test and commissioning.

The supplier develops detailed design specifications in collaboration with customers to provide engineering designs for a custom research infrastructure that meets scientific requirements within a specified budget. Assuming the design is approved, the supplier builds the design so that the facility is ready for study.

Geothermal infrastructure consists of (but not limited to):

Expand the four mine water borehole wellheads above the ground and build a lower brick wellhead chamber and associated piping. Complete the hydraulic and thermal design of the pumping main and re-injection main, the related manual valve work and other infrastructure. This pipe infrastructure is excavated and installed in trenches. To install a cable duct within the main piping trench that will be routed to the control panel at the heat center at site 1. Termination and support of these items through the upper well head flange plate must be considered. Proper valve arrangements and oil well sensors must also be incorporated into the design. Use the corresponding pressure-tight well head top flange plate to design and install the re-injection mains in the boreholes GGA01 and GGA08. Proper valve arrangements and oil well sensors must also be incorporated into the design. In order to install two access tubes in all four boreholes, one of them must be installed with a sensor that determines and records the downward head, temperature and electrical conductivity. Oil well equipment and piping should be selected to deliver variable flow rates up to 12 L/s and at least 3 L/s while maintaining a positive gauge pressure of at least 1 bar throughout the entire pumping. Heat exchange-reinjection main system. The oil well flange plate must be designed to accommodate both the re-injection main and the pump rising main in the future. Select and install a heat center within the Site 1 compound. Reversible drinking water air coolers/heat pumps with a nominal maximum power of 200 kW in both heating and cooling modes are selected and installed adjacent to the heat center. Design and install a heat exchanger circuit in the heat center. The circuit should contain three shell and tube heat exchangers of the same size combined with a heat exchange capacity of 200 kW. Design and install an insulated heat transfer fluid circuit that connects the heat exchanger to the heat pump/cooling unit with temperature and pressure sensors, circulation pumps, glycol pressure regulation and supplement equipment, and necessary heat buffering and sampling taps. Glycol sampling. Monitoring equipment is installed within the heat center of the mine waterway, including electromagnetic flow meters, chemical dosing pumps, temperature, pressure and electrical conductivity sensors, and sampling taps. The heat center is equipped with a control panel/management system for receiving and recording signals from various installed sensors and sending control signals to submersible pumps and heat pumps/coolers. Prepare complete design, installation, operation and maintenance documentation for the infrastructure installed in this Agreement. Prepare a maintenance schedule for the facility. Facility commissioning, testing and demonstration. Provides training on system operation.

A brief summary of the requirements has been provided above; please review all additional appendices for more information on this Agreement.

Providers are specified in accordance with the NEC4 ECC.

The total expected value of the contract is estimated at GBP 310,000 (430k USD).

Procurement documents are directly accessible for free and unlimited at https://www.delta-esourcing.com/tenders/UK-UK-Swindon:-Construction-work./XE899B3ED7.

Additional information can be obtained from the address mentioned above.

Requests to bid or participate must be submitted electronically via:

https://ukri.delta-esourcing.com/respond/XE899B3ED7

Source: UK Find Tender Services

