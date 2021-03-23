The Department of Defense outlines the 2030 vision for the military.





Billions will be invested in the terrestrial, maritime, aviation, space and cyber domains. Troops adapt to counter 85 billion hybrid and conventional threats to equipment over the next four years. There are enormous benefits to UK industry across the UK.

The Secretary of Defense has set a vision for the future to prepare the British military for new threats and challenges.

In an era of competition, the British army described in Defense will become a threat-focused consolidation force through the constant change of accidents across land, sea, air, space and cyber realms.

The Department of Defense will invest more than $85 billion in equipment over the next four years to help our troops adapt when needed, compete effectively and fight decisively. This will support 400,000 jobs in 4 countries in the UK.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

This Defense Command document ensures that our military is focused on threats, modernized and financially sustainable. Our troops are ready to face the challenges of the future, seize new opportunities for a global UK, and lay the foundation for a safer and more prosperous alliance.

We will continue to work with our alliance partners to address future global security threats while improving critical output in the arena of the battlefield.

Our staff and their expertise are at the heart of what we do, and further investments in training, welfare and support facilities will reflect this and will be well prepared for our troops today to tackle tomorrow’s threats.

The British Army will receive significant investments to become more agile, more integrated, lethal and expeditionary enemies. The service will receive an additional 3 billion for new vehicles, long-range rocket systems, anti-air defense, drones, electronic warfare and cyber functions.

120 million people will create a new ranger regiment. The four battalions will form a regiment to support special forces in collective deterrence activities. This can range from training to companion personnel on the ground. The Army will also introduce a new Warfighting Experimentation Battlegroup that leverages elements of the entire army designed to combat prototype wars focused on hybrid and conventional threats.

The British Navy has developed a new Multi Role Ocean Surveillance vessel that will help protect critical aquatic marine infrastructure and protect against marine threats, aiming to operate by 2024. The fleet of frigates and destroyers will double their investment in shipbuilding over the past decade. The lifespan of this council increases to over 1.7 billion per year. The Royal Marines will also invest $200 million over the next decade to form the Future Command Force, a continuously forward-deployed commando unit that conducts special maritime security operations.

Britain’s aviation capabilities will be enhanced with over 2 billion injections into the Future Combat Air System, which provides a pioneering combination of crew, crew and autonomous platforms, including drones and ultramodern Tempest fighters. The program has already created more than 1,800 highly skilled jobs in more than 300 companies across the UK. The Typhoon fleet is upgraded with new weapons and the latest radar.

Defense Chief of Staff General Nick Carter said:

For the first time, we have adjusted the objectives, methods and means to modernize and change the posture of our country’s armed forces to confront the threats of a more uncertain and dangerous world.

The objective was set by the Prime Minister when publishing an integrated review last week, confirmed the method with a new integrated operation concept published in September, and finally confirmed the measures established by the Ministry of Defense last year. Significant multi-year settlement of 2.4 billion.

This will allow you to plan for the long term and provide an integrated force structure in 2030.

In addition, $6.6 billion will be invested in research and development projects, providing strategic advantages that will lead to advanced equipment capabilities through science. It will invest $60 million over the next four years to develop programs to develop new weapons, artificial intelligence, synthetic/digital systems, and space-based features. In addition to this, $500 million will be invested in our military’s ability to respond in an increasingly fierce electromagnetic environment.

Since space is the basis of military operations, the success of our troops is largely dependent on the control of that territory. We are investing 5 billion over the next 10 years in the Skynet 6 satellite communications program. This will be complemented by 1.4 billion allocated to the new Space Command, National Center for Space Operations, Space Academy, and UK-produced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance satellite constellations. Space Command is officially launched on April 1, 2021.

Strategic Command invests 1.5 billion over the next decade to build and maintain a digital backbone to share and utilize vast amounts of data through the cloud and through a secure network that is resilient to cyberattacks from nations, proxies and terrorists.

The Department of Defense, where people are at the forefront, will invest 1.3 billion in Single Living Accommodation (SLA) improvements as part of their lodging strategy, and 1.4 billion in wrap-around childcare that provides employees with more child care options as part of a revised family. . strategy.

The UK will also strengthen its global outlook with investments in training abroad and add it to the Department of Defense network to support integration with allies and overseas partners.

The integrated review addresses the challenges and opportunities the UK faces in a highly competitive world where new powers are using all of their tools to redefine the international order and examine how the UK is using its capabilities to counter these threats.

Read the full defense report in the era of competition.

