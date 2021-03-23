COVID-19: UK, 17 Coronavirus Deaths in Last 24 Hours-Record Vaccination Ends in a Row | British news





The UK has recorded 17 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, the lowest per day since the end of September.

This figure is a significant decline from the UK’s report last Monday that 52 people died within 28 days of positive for COVID-19 tests.

The last decrease in daily deaths was September 28, when 13 people were recorded.

In today’s figures, 5,342 were reported. This is an increase from the 4,618 records recorded a week ago.

This is because the UK’s record series of vaccinations ended after 367,006 first vaccinations and 52,612 second vaccinations were administered in the last 24 hours.

On Saturday, 844,285 people received jabs, so they recorded the coronavirus vaccination for the third consecutive day. This is the first reported figure on Sunday.

NHS England said it was vaccinated on Saturday at a rate close to 27 times every second for an hour.

Currently, more than 30 million vaccines have been delivered across the UK.

The vaccine launch is in the best of the UK. Thanks to the team involved. pic.twitter.com/YGV7llxyGQ

— Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) March 22, 2021

This means that about 1.3% of the UK’s population has been vaccinated during those 24 hours, and more than 2.24 million people have received a jab in a record 3 days.

On Friday, 711,156 doses were administered. Of these, 589,675 was the first dose, 121,481 was the second dose, and on Thursday, 660,276-528,260 was the first jab and 132,016 doses.

As the UK approaches the end of March, the supply of vaccines is expected to decline due to shipping issues from India.

The NHS’s boss said that people under the age of 50 should not be invited to the first vaccination in April. That way, the available supply can be focused on people over 50 and adults of all ages with underlying health conditions that are judged to be at higher risk.

The government is targeting vaccinations for the top 9 priority groups by April 15th, coupled with the need for people to get a second dose within 12 weeks after the first dose, so that under 50 years of age, their first jab Wait longer.

The government claims it will provide at least one vaccination to all adults in the UK by the end of July.

Meanwhile, figures for municipalities in the UK (7-18 March) show:

Of the 315 regions in the UK, 138 (44%) have increased incidence, 171 (54%) have fallen, and 6 have not changed. dBarnsley had the highest incidence rate in the UK, with 483 new cases recorded. 195.7 cases per 100,000 people. This is an increase from 147.4 cases per 100,000 people over the last 7 days. New case Luton rose the most, from 93.4 per week to 141.7.





