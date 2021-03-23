Timeline: Major mass shootings in the United States over the past decade | News from the United States and Canada





A mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado on Monday left 10 people dead, including a police officer.

Police gave few immediate details of the shooting, which occurred within a week of the shooting and the murder of eight people, including six Asian women, in the state of Georgia.

On Monday, filming took place around 3 p.m. at the King Soopers grocery store in the Table Mesa neighborhood of Boulder, a town northwest of Denver.

Below is a list of the major mass shootings in the United States in recent history:

ATLANTA, March 16, 2021 Eight people, including six women of Asian descent, were shot dead in a series of attacks on day spas in and around Atlanta, and a white man suspected of carrying out the shooting was killed. was arrested in southern Georgia.

GREENVILLE, July 5, 2020 Ten people were gunned down at a Greenville, South Carolina nightclub in an explosion of suspected gang-related violence that killed two people and seriously injured two others, police said.

MILWAUKEE, February 26, 2020 A gunman opened fire on the Molson Coors Beverage Co brewery complex in Milwaukee, killing five colleagues before being found dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

ILLINOIS, February 15, 2019 Gary Martin, 45, opened fire on an Illinois factory after receiving a layoff notice from his job there, killing five workers and injuring five police officers before being killed by the police.

EL PASO, August 3, 2019 A man shot and killed 22 people in a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. A statement, allegedly written by the suspect, called the attack a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas. Authorities arrested the gunman.

DAYTON, August 4, 2019 A gunman in a bulletproof vest opened fire in downtown Dayton, Ohio, killing nine people, including his sister, and injuring 27 others. The police killed the gunman.

VIRGINIA BEACH, May 31, 2019 A disgruntled utility worker opened fire with a handgun on colleagues in a Virginia municipal building, killing 12 people and injuring at least four before being fatally shot by police .

THOUSAND OAKS, November 7, 2018 A Navy veteran killed 12 people at a bar in Thousand Oaks, a suburb of Los Angeles, California. He then committed suicide.

Gary Martin, 45, opened fire at an Illinois factory after receiving a layoff notice from his job there, killing five workers [File: Joshua Lott/Getty Images via AFP]TREE OF LIFE, October 27, 2018 An armed man stormed into the Tree of Life Synagogue near Pittsburgh with a semi-automatic rifle and three handguns as he fired at worshipers gathered for a Sabbath service, killing 11 people.

SANTA FE, Texas, May 18, 2018 A 17-year-old student dressed in a trench coat and armed with a shotgun and pistol opened fire on his high school near Houston, killing nine students and a teacher , before going to the officers.

PARKLAND, February 14, 2018 A former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Opened fire with an assault rifle, killing 17 students and educators.

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, November 5, 2017 A man kicked out of the US Air Force for beating his wife and child shot dead 26 people in a rural Texas church where his in-laws worshiped before committing suicide.

LAS VEGAS, October 1, 2017 An armed man opened fire on a country music festival from a 32nd floor hotel suite, killing 58 people and injuring 564 others before committing suicide.

ORLANDO, June 12, 2016 An armed man killed 49 people at Pulse, a gay nightclub, before being shot dead by police.

SAN BERNARDINO, December 2, 2015 A husband and wife killed 14 people at a work holiday party in San Bernardino, Southern California, before they died in a shootout with police.

ROSEBURG, October 1, 2015 A gunman entered an Oregon college campus and opened fire, killing nine people and injuring seven before police shot him down.

CHARLESTON, June 17, 2015 A white supremacist killed nine black worshipers in a church in Charleston, South Carolina. He was sentenced to death.

A gunman opened fire on a country music festival from a 32nd-floor hotel suite, killing 58 people and injuring 564 others before taking his own life [File: Ethan Miller/Getty Images via AFP]WASHINGTON, DC, September 16, 2013 A former Navy reservist working as a government contractor killed 12 people at the Washington Navy Yard. He was shot dead by the police.

NEWTOWN, December 14, 2012 A heavily armed gunman killed 26 people, including 20 children aged 5 to 10, in a rampage at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.

AURORA, July 20, 2012 A masked gunman killed 12 people and injured 70 others at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado. He was sentenced to several life sentences.

FORT HOOD, November 5, 2009 An Army major and a psychiatrist opened fire on Fort Hood, a US Army base in Texas, killing 13 people.

