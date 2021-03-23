Chicago Suburbs Become First U.S. City to Pay Repairs to Black Residents





Evanston, Ill. On Monday became the first U.S. city to offer reparations to its black residents for past discrimination and the lingering effects of slavery.

Chicago’s suburban city council voted 8-1 to distribute $ 400,000 to eligible black households. Each eligible household would receive $ 25,000 for home repairs or down payments on the property.

The program is funded by donations and revenues from a 3% tax on the sale of recreational marijuana. The city has pledged to distribute $ 10 million over 10 years.

Eligible residents must have lived or be a direct descendant of a black person who lived in Evanston between 1919 and 1969 and who experienced housing discrimination due to city ordinances, policies or practices.

Alderman Rue Simmons, who proposed the program which passed in 2019, said reparations groups offered pro-bono legal assistance if the program was challenged in court.

This is being set aside for an injured community that happens to be black, which was hurt by the town of Evanston for anti-black housing policies, Simmons said.

The city council acted after dozens of citizens addressed the body and the plan was rejected by many.

Alderman Cicely Fleming, the only one voting against the plan, said she supported the repairs, but what the city council was debating was a housing plan called repairs. She said people should dictate the terms for resolving their grievances. Fleming described the program as paternalistic, and he assumes black people cannot manage their own money.

Hundreds of communities and organizations across the country are considering providing reparations to blacks. They range from the state of California to cities like Amherst, Massachusetts, Providence, Rhode Island, Asheville, North Carolina and Iowa City, Iowa, religious denominations like the Episcopal Church; and prominent colleges like Georgetown University in Washington.

The efforts, some of which have been underway for years, gained momentum following the Minneapolis police murder of George Floyd in May. President Joe Biden has even expressed support for the creation of a federal commission to study reparations for blacks, a proposal that has languished for decades in Congress.

Close Modal Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos