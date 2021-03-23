RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Official Tour 2022





Drag Royalty will Ru-Turn for the largest RuPaul tour in British history in 2022.

Join the Queen of RuPauls Drag Race UK for an endless night of El Leganza festival with this new tour taking place in 19 theaters and venues across England, Scotland and Wales.

Witness your favorite queen’s charisma, uniqueness, nerves, and talents head live from stage to the nearby theater. Tickets go on sale in general at www.cuffeandtaylor.com on Friday, March 26th at 10am.

Expect the unexpected on this splendid tour featuring British season 2 finalists acclaimed for their incredible production values, Tayce, Bimini Bon Boulash, Ellie Diamond and Laurence Chaney, as well as stars from Drag Race UK.

Werq The World Producer Voss Events and Drag Race World of Wonder creators collaborate with Live Nation and Cuffe and Taylor to visit RuPauls Drag Race UK: Official Tour: February 2nd IPSWICH REGENT THEATRE4 February Book OXFORD NEW THEATRE5 Tickets Manchester Manipulation HOUSE14 2 Mon Sheffield City HALL15 Feb BLACKPOOL Operation HOUSE16 Feb Currency Exchange VENUE CYMRU18 Feb BIRMINGHAM SYMPHONY HALL19 Feb CARDIFF ST Feb EDINBURGH Usher HALL6 Feb GLASGOW SECC ARMADILLO7 Feb NEWCASTLE CITY HALL8 Feb NOT11 Feb HAM ROYAL Concert South CLIFFS PAVILION12 February Ticket Reservation DAVIDS HALL February 20 Liverpool Empire Tickets February 23 Basing Stoke ANVIL 24 February Portsmouth Guild Hall February 26 Plymouth Pavilion February 27 London Palladium

Ben Hatton, director of theater touring at Cuffe and Taylor, said: We are excited to work with the Voss Events team on the largest Drag Races theater tour in British history. RuPauls Drag Race UK is an exciting show and it’s always very popular, so we look forward to presenting a series of incredibly entertaining shows.

Tickets start at 35 and have an exclusive VIP option for guests to enjoy private encounters and greet the queen before the show!

RUPAUL DRAG RACE UK MUST KNOW DRAGTIONARY.

Beat: To apply makeup impeccably. Use in the sentence: “Woman, I hit my face so well I can’t stop seeing” “Charisma, uniqueness, nerves and talents: four elements a queen must have drag race crowns. It is also an abbreviation for cunt. Use in the sentence: “To win this challenge, you must use all your charisma, uniqueness, nerves and talents.” Condragulations: The drag version of congraguls. Use in the sentence: ““Drag Mother: Queens often refer to the’Drag Family,’ families that they have created with other queens and members of the homosexual community when their family does not accept them. Dragmothers drag them under their wings. It is the queen who pulled and taught them the art of drag. Used in the sentence: “Alyssa Edwards is the dragmother of Gia Gunn, Laganja Estranja and Shangela. “Eleganza extravaganza: Runway category elegance in which the queen should serve purely. Used in the sentence: “Category” : eleganza extravaganza.”Fish: Basically exhibits a very feminine look/feel. “Serving fish” or feeling “fishy” adds a sense of femininity. Used in the sentence: “Tonight I am a pure fish on the runway. “Gag: For something amazing enough to have a real physical reaction. Used in a sentence: “I liked her dress on the runway so much that I asked her to wear it.” Gurl/girl: The term queens tries to call another queen. It’s a commonly used term when doing. Use it in a sentence: “Gurl, look how orange you look.” Lip sync for your life: Each week the two queens below lip sync each other. Who impresses Ru the least. The phrase used in the sentence: “The time has come to lip-sync for your life. Good luck. And don’t mess it up. “Read: To criticize or criticize. The act of “reading” in Drag Race is barbaric and barbaric. It means delightful. RuPaul opens a “library” where the queens read each other once a season, which created the catchphrase “reading is basic.” Used in the sentence: “I judge reading me for my outfit. The commissioners are bored.” Reality: Doing something really. Often on the runway, the queens are serving “XX Reality. “On the runway tonight, I’m serving Vivienne Westwood reality.” Sashay Away: RuPaul tells the dropped participant now “sashay away”. One of the show’s most iconic catch phrases. Use in the sentence: “I’m sorry, but it’s time for you to be sad.” Sub: One of the most important terms in a drag race. Serving is using your appearance to give the judges something amazing. Use in the sentence: “On the runway tonight, I’m providing executive reality.” Shade: Insulting someone in a cunning and extraordinary way (unlike reading)). Use in the sentence: “She was throwing a serious shade when you hinted that you let the team disappointed in this challenge.” “Shantay, you stay: if of “sashay away”, Ru says to the surviving queen. Lip sync that she is still in competition. Use in the sentence: “Shea Coule, shantay you stay.” Sickening: About so good that it actually hurts you. Used in sentences: “Did you see her? Beyonc Impression? “Sissy Walking: To hit the runway like a supermodel. (“Sissy That Walk” is also the name of Ru’s 2014 album Born Naked single. This album is played while the Queens walk the runway throughout the series.) “Now sissy that walk.” Tea/tee/T:T Means gossip. To “spill tea” is basically talking poop together. “Did you have drink time tonight? There’s a car to spill.” :“You better work, bitch.





